For filmmaker John Mathis, everything’s coming up Rose

There’s something scary going on in Winston-Salem. It can be seen in writer/director John Mathis’ Where’s Rose, which opens Friday for an exclusive run at Marketplace Cinemas, located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. And it can be seen with Mathis himself in attendance on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday following the 7:15 p.m. showings — possibly with additional cast and crewmembers. (For more information, visit https://www.mpcws.com/.)
The film stars Ty Simpkins as Eric Daniels, a high-school athlete soon to enter college on an athletic scholarship. One night, his younger sister — Skyler Elyse Philpot as the titular Rose — inexplicably vanishes in the woods surrounding their home. Shortly thereafter, however, she turns up, seemingly unharmed. But Eric begins to suspect that Rose isn’t Rose, which grows into an obsession. To say much more would mean divulging the film’s secrets and surprises, of which there are a few. Suffice to say, Where’s Rose is not the traditional horror film. In many ways, it’s deeper and darker — which was Mathis’ intent all along.
“I am very proud of it and all that our team accomplished,” he said. “Obviously, I see the film’s flaws and know that it’s in no way a perfect film. But for our budget and schedule, I think everyone really knocked it out of the park. I have been very happy with the response so far! I know some people will like it and some people won’t, that’s just how it goes! Filmmaking is what I want to do for the rest of my life so what I love the most about it is the experience. For me, I really cherish the making of the film and all the memories that come with that. I made friends, got to travel out of the country for the first time to premiere it in London, and now have it playing in theaters! I just consider myself lucky and can’t wait to make the next one!” (He is presently working on two projects, both in the fantasy genre.)
Mathis, who grew up on a farm in Waxhaw, N.C., graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) School of Filmmaking in 2017. He began working on the script for Where’s Rose during his senior year. After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles and continued honing it. For a time, it looked like the film would be made in Atlanta, and Mathis even moved there to begin pre-production work. When funding fell through, his next idea was a more familiar location: Winston-Salem.
“In 2020, my team and I decided to raise the funds ourselves through the investment company ‘Wefunder,’” Mathis said. “Once we decided that the next question was where we could go to shoot the film that would give us the most support. Since we were all UNCSA film alumni we decided to go back to our home of Winston-Salem and shoot it there — I’m so glad that we did.”
One complication Mathis hadn’t foreseen was the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated stringent safety precautions. “Keeping my cast and crew was my top priority,” he said. “Thankfully we had the Piedmont Triad Film Commission as well as the city of Winston-Salem behind us. They both really helped us ensure that we had everything we needed to make it a safe production.”
Mathis also had the benefit of a crew comprised almost entirely of fellow UNCSA graduates. “UNCSA really trained us to work as co-workers, and I mean that in the best way,” he said. “The school really pushes you to work at such a high level when you are on set that you work as colleagues and then afterward you hang out and are just regular college students. UNCSA was a great time for me as an artist and human being. Going to that school, you are surrounded by so many talented peers, it really makes you push yourself and grow. I met so many of my collaborators there who I work with today. So it felt very natural to be working with them again in a professional setting. The bonus was we got to pay them! But truly, it was an honor working with them and it was amazing how fast and professional they all were. I don’t think we could have pulled off this film with the budget we had without such an incredibly talented crew.”
The UNCSA connection extended to a few members of the cast. Matias De La Flor, who graduated this year and presented a reading of his contemporary adaptation of Romeo and Juliet in Bailey Park in July before moving to New York City, appears as Eric’s fellow football jock Jared.
“Working with John was smooth,” De La Flor said. “I have no doubt he will have a long career. It was a very ambitious movie and I was so impressed with the professionalism and craft of the whole team.”
Local audiences first got a taste of Where’s Rose when it played at the RiverRun International Film Festival in April, which directly led to its exclusive theatrical run at Marketplace Cinemas.
“I’m thrilled to have the film returning to the town where it was filmed to play at our cinema,” said Zack Fox, Marketplace Cinemas general manager and an award-winning filmmaker himself. “This is a great opportunity to support North Carolina filmmakers and filmmaking, which is such a passionate part of my life. See quality local talent and movies on the big screen!”
Fox saw Where’s Rose at RiverRun. “I met John, and he and I had some great conversations during the festival,” Fox recalled. “He’s a terrific young filmmaker himself. We’ve kept in touch since the festival. He recently asked if I was interested in playing his film for a full run. Needless to say, I was and we were both very excited to play in Winston-Salem, so we made it happen.”
“We are always thrilled when a film from RiverRun finds a distribution path theatrically or on a streaming platform,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director. “It’s especially nice that Where’s Rose is playing locally given its local connections; it was made by primarily all UNCSA alumni and filmed in Winston-Salem. Kudos to John Mathis and his team for making a film during the pandemic and for their success in getting it seen by a wide audience.”
“I have so many great memories of seeing films at RiverRun while I attended UNCSA,” Mathis said. “It’s such an incredible resource for the students, and hopefully folks are still taking advantage of that! I loved walking into (UNCSA’s) Main Theatre and catching some indie and just being blown away. To me, there is nothing like the theatrical experience.”
