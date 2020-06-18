A Health & Safety Focused
Drive-in Movie Venue
Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, NC - High Point-based Focus Event Group is excited to announce The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The Drive is a socially distanced drive-in movie and entertainment venue that provides outdoor movies and events for the Triad community. With a state-ofthe-art projection system and an exciting schedule of films ahead, The Drive is this Summer’s destination for anyone in search of fun outdoor activities in a safe and relaxing environment.
The Drive features extra-large parking spots spaced at least 6 feet apart, a touch-free ticketing and entry process, fairgrounds concessions (including beer and wine) that can be ordered by mobile app and delivered to vehicles, and professional audio and video production provided by Winston-Salem based Special Event Services, one of the nation’s premier live event production companies.
“As Winston-Salem’s Home for Entertainment, we are excited to work with The Drive on continued entertainment at our facility during this unique time of safety and restrictions. This experience will be unique in comparison to other area drive-ins by offering touch-free ticketing and concessions options, along with beer and wine selections, “ said Robert Mulhearn, Venue Manager at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
The Drive features a range of movies, from films that have been recently released to classic movies like “Grease,” projected on a world class 40 ft X 25 ft double-sided screen structure that is the centerpiece of the venue. The Drive opens July 7 and operate Tuesday to Saturday nights during July and August. In September, the drive-in will be open Thursday to Saturday until at least Sept. 12.
Gates open each night at 7:30 PM and movies begin at dusk. The Drive also is planning “Midnight Movies” on several upcoming Saturday nights. Advance purchase tickets are available and highly recommended. The advance purchase ticket option provides a fast and easy way to enter the drive-in without delays.
The Drive debuts with Sonic the Hedgehog and Knives Out the week of July 7-11. The following week offers The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Grease. The first “Midnight Movie” night will take place July 18 with Parasite and Days of Thunder. Gates for Midnight Movies open at 11:15PM.
Advance purchase tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and highly recommended. The advance purchase ticket option provides a fast and easy way to enter the drive-in without delays.
###
Focus Event Group, LLC
The Focus Event Group is a High Point, NC-based event production company that specializes in health and safety solutions for large group events taking place in a dynamic and constantly changing public health environment. Focus Event Group partners with corporate and entertainment industry clients to create safe and thoughtfully planned large group events.
For more information on Product: www.thedrivemovie.com
