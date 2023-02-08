On Wednesday, February 22, the Triad Film Collaborative (TFC) will celebrate its fifth anniversary with the self-explanatory Triad Film Collaborative Short Film Showcase, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. at RED Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, or in advance by calling (336) 230-1732 or by visiting the RED Cinemas website: https://www.redcinemas.com/.
Each year, the Short Film Showcase highlights the work of actors and filmmakers that live or work in the Piedmont Triad area. This year’s event will include eight films made in 2022 and eight films from each of the previous years since the showcase began in 2018.
The eight new films being screened are Remember Me? and Real Men Cry; both directed by Jordan Scott; Are You? and Fingers Crossed, both directed by Anita Clark-Anderson; Stayed Down and Lonely, a double-shot of music videos directed by Trey McKee; All the Right Things, directed by Jay Burkholder; and Conditions, directed by Ben West, who has had films in four of the five previous TFC showcases.
The eight fan favorites on the bill are Daniel and The Squire (2018), directed by Peter Bodin; A Grim Dinner (2018), directed by Steven Hancock; The Vision (2019), directed by Gabriel Tufano; The Phantom, Ghost Stories (2019), directed by Mitch Toney; Survive Together (2020), directed by Tyler McKenzie; Escaping Demons (2020), directed by Richard Clabaugh; Dear Brother (2021), directed by Ben West; and 2021’s Always (proof of concept), directed by Taylor Grace Davis.
The Triad Film Collaborative was founded in 2017 by filmmaker Ken Comito to provide a common resource for filmmakers in the area to network, share projects, learn, and grow. The group meets on the third Thursday of each month at Revolution Mills in Greensboro. Iris Carter, formerly the city producer for the Greensboro 48-Hour Film Project, is the current president of TFC.
“I am amazed at the talent we have in the Triad area,” she said. “I’ve been watching the film community grow over the past 14 years or so and am excited by their determination to learn and develop their skills, and I’m excited for these films to be available to a wide audience.”
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic affected film production, as well as everything else, yet that didn’t curtail the ambitions or aspirations of area filmmakers. “People made films during the pandemic, albeit on a small scale in regard to cast and crew,” Carter said. “It also gave people time to watch and learn from others, to catch up on tutorials and online workshops. Many spent a lot of time writing scripts and discussing them online. In fact, TFC started a screenwriting group and moved it to Zoom during the pandemic, and the group still meets weekly using the same forum. The resources, efforts, and practice have helped individuals hone their skills and they have a strong desire to share their art. Stories are meant to be told, and films are meant to be seen!”
Carter’s sentiments are seconded by Rebecca Clark, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission (PTFC), which is one of the event’s sponsors.
“We are proud to show support for the amazingly talented filmmakers that have committed to keeping their projects — and themselves — local,” she said. “They provide the roots to our greater film community.”
“The film industry in our area is making a comeback,” observed Carter, “and I believe that opportunities are out there for those who want their voices heard. There are so many people in our area with a wide range of skill sets, and in TFC we are bringing people together to use the talents they have with opportunities to learn more while having fun making films. Big-studio money is not required for making films. It’s all about the story.”
For more information about the Triad Film Collaborative, visit the official website: https://triadfilm.org/. For more information about the Piedmont Triad Film Commission, visit the official website: https://piedmontfilm.com/.
