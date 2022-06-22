Almost from the day it was released in 1984, Stephen King slammed the film version of Firestarter as the worst adaptation of his work, despite reportedly having told screenwriter Stanley Mann that his script was the best adaptation he’d read. His criticism so irked director Mark L. Lester that he responded in an issue of Cinefantastique suggesting that, if King was so dissatisfied, he should return the $1 million he was paid.
One can only imagine how the best-selling author feels about the 2022 version of Firestarter, about which he has been curiously mum. The new Firestarter, scripted by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills) and directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil) is anything but improved. It’s a muddled, murky sci-fi melodrama that lurches from one scene to the next, seemingly in clueless fashion. Indeed, it ranks in the pantheon of the worst Stephen King adaptations, right up — or down — there with Graveyard Shift (1990) and Sleepwalkers (1992), the latter scripted by King himself.
Charlene “Charlie” McGee (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is a little girl with a big problem: She possesses “pyrokinesis,” the power to start fires at will. This ability came as the result of government experiments conducted on her parents Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) when they were college students. Andy and Vicky possess their own telekinetic powers, but these are nothing compared to the destructive capabilities of their offspring.
The trio has been targeted by “The Shop,” that shadowy government organization that has figured prominently in several of King’s novels. Gloria Reuben plays Captain Jane Hollister, the Shop’s “steward” (as it were), who taps Native American assassin John Rainbird (Michael Greyeyes) to find the McGees, so further nefarious experiments can be conducted on Charlie. It all culminates, predictably enough, in an explosive showdown at The Shop.
Even taken on its own feeble terms, Firestarter is a particularly pallid, pedestrian undertaking. Armstrong has her moments, but no one else does. Efron, who admittedly tries hard, doesn’t have much chemistry with Lemmon. Reuben is a one-note bureaucratic heavy, Greyeyes is a dullish antagonist, and reliable Kurtwood Smith is wasted in a cameo as Dr. Wanless, the mad scientist who conducted the original experiments.
Whatever one thinks of the first Firestarter, it had a propulsive if hokey, comic-book momentum, a terrific Tangerine Dream score, and an ideally cast Drew Barrymore as Charlie, holding her own against the sort of star-studded cast that financier Dino De Laurentiis could conjure up with a wave of his magic checkbook: Martin Sheen, David Keith, Art Carney, Louis Fletcher, Heather Locklear, Moses Gunn, Freddie Jones and, most entertainingly, George C. Scott as Rainbird. His casting was predicated less (if at all) on political correctness than star power, but he and Barrymore established an amusing chemistry, thereby making his fiery fate all the more satisfying. Silly? Admittedly, but entertaining on a “guilty pleasure” level. (Quite frankly, this critic always enjoyed it.)
That cannot be said of this version. Although the special effects are understandably superior to the earlier film, the scariest thing about this Firestarter is how bad it is. Characters are poorly developed (if at all), suspense is virtually nil, and the ending is patently ridiculous. This is a King-sized bore that belongs in the bonfire.
— Firestarter is streaming on Peacock, is available on Amazon Prime and On Demand, and will be released June 28th by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($24.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
