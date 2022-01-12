Fine performances breathe life into The Lost Daughter

Acclaimed actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes a noteworthy transition behind the camera as producer, director, and screenwriter of The Lost Daughter, the well-mounted adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel, which is now streaming on Netflix.
Since the Academy (AMPAS) adjusted its requirements to include Netflix and other screening formats — which has proved mighty useful for voters during the COVID-19 pandemic — more and more quality independent films have been going that route, and The Lost Daughter certainly fits the criteria.
Above all, The Lost Daughter is a showcase for actors, in particular, a showcase for leading lady Olivia Colman and, to a lesser extent, Jessie Buckley — who play the pivotal role at different stages in her life. Like most actors turned directors, Gyllenhaal allows her actors to carry the narrative.
Leda (Colman), a British-born academic now teaching at Cambridge, enjoying a solitary Greek sojourn between semesters. She seems restive and even snappish, avoiding much contact with the residents or her fellow tourists, yet is transfixed by Nina (Dakota Johnson), a young mother with a precocious young daughter. As she observes them and their family, she flashes back to her younger years, when she was the harried mother of two young daughters.
“Children are a crushing responsibility,” she says at one point, as it becomes clearer that Leda is nursing deep emotional wounds. The origins of these wounds only come into focus at Gyllenhaal’s discretion, and the film’s (very) relaxed pace may make some viewers impatient.
That said, however, there’s no question that Colman is in top form here, expressing vulnerability, confusion, and even sensuality — sometimes at the same time. It’s as impressive as her Oscar-winning turn in The Favorite (2018), and perhaps even more so because, overall, it’s a better all-around film than The Lost Daughter. Buckley’s portrayal of the younger Leda is seamlessly on par with Colman’s, and for their work alone the film is worthwhile.
For a time, Gyllenhaal confidently tightens the screws. One isn’t sure what Leda is up to, or what she’s going to do next. It’s also refreshing that, in an era of big-buck, big-bang franchise extravaganzas, The Lost Daughter is aimed squarely at an adult audience. It’s mature, thoughtful, and contemplative.
But, as the two parallel storylines of Leda’s life converge — past and present — the film begins to flag, and the characters surrounding her begin to fade into the background, and in interest. Newcomer Paul Mescal, as Will, an Irish student who works summers at the resort, is handsome and charming — and it’s very likely we’ll be seeing him again given his easy-going charisma, but the significance of his character ultimately diminishes. The always-welcome Ed Harris, eschewing his usual intense presence, is marvelously relaxed as Lyle, an American expatriate who clearly takes a shine to Leda. Would that there were more of him.
For all its attributes, first and foremost the stellar acting on display, The Lost Daughter is a noble, sometimes incisive, but curiously unmoving effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.