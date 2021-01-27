Fincher’s Mank raises Kane

In the 80 years since it was made, Citizen Kane (1941) remains one of the most debated, discussed, and celebrated films of all time. Is there any more to be learned about the making of the classic that revolutionized movie-making and scandalized Hollywood?
Filmmaker David Fincher evidently thinks so. Working from a screenplay by his father, Jack Fincher, Mank is a highly stylized dramatization of the events surrounding the inception of that seminal film from the point of view of Herman Mankiewicz, who worked on the screenplay with director/star Orson Welles. In fact, the only Oscar won by Citizen Kane was for Best Original Screenplay.
Commonly known as “Mank,” Mankiewicz is played by the immensely talented Gary Oldman. It’s a showy turn in a showy role, with Oldman at full tilt embodying the boisterous, boozy, and intermittently brilliant Mankiewicz.
By now, it’s common knowledge that Charles Foster Kane was based on media mogul William Randolph Hearst (played here by Charles Dance) and that Hearst did everything in his considerable power to suppress the film. It’s also common knowledge that Mankiewicz was acquainted with Hearst and his starlet mistress Marion Davies (played by Amanda Seyfried), having spent time at Hearst’s Xanadu-like retreat in San Simeon, where Hearst didn’t so much host parties as preside over them.
Abetted by cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, making his feature debut after collaborating on the Netflix series Mindhunter, Fincher has done everything to make Mank look, sound, and feel like a film of its time, right down to black-and-white cinematography and a florid (but not overbearing) score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. That the film is so technically impressive is hardly surprising to anyone who’s seen Fincher’s previous work. Mank is many things – some good, some otherwise – but its presentation is very becoming.
The first half of the film, while not without fault, is its best. The satirical jabs at Hollywood are both funny and knowing. Fincher is not a filmmaker renowned for his comedic touch, but there are some genuinely sharp nuggets here. It’s also an opportunity to present a “Who’s Who” of vintage show-biz, with such real-life notables as David O. Selznick, Ben Hecht, Josef Von Sternberg, Louis B. Mayer, and Mank’s younger brother Joseph L. Mankiewicz paraded through, if only briefly or in passing.
Appropriately, both Hearst and Davies are introduced with a flourish but then don’t reappear for long periods. Others, including Mankiewicz’s wife Sara (Tuppence Middleton) and his nurse/stenographer Rita Alexander (Lily Collins), who initially appear to figure prominently, simply fade into the background, sometimes awkwardly.
As for Orson Welles (Tom Hodge), his is a shadowy presence that hovers above the proceedings, yet he has so little time onscreen that he barely registers. Admittedly, the name of the movie is Mank and Mankiewicz is undoubtedly the pivotal character, but Welles gets short shrift here. After all, he’s the one who hired Mankiewicz to write the Kane screenplay. This was Welles’s big Hollywood break, but here he’s relegated to the periphery of the story. It doesn’t ring fair, and it doesn’t ring true.
Mankiewicz clearly shows disdain for Hearst’s politics, to say nothing of his political influence, but never seems quite outraged enough that it would fuel his script for Kane. However, it does permit Fincher to toss in some digs at contemporary politics, which may be relevant but seem somewhat extraneous in this context.
For a film that both appropriates and embraces ‘40s-era melodrama, Mank eventually becomes bogged down in talk, losing momentum and gaining pretentiousness as it lurches precipitously toward its conclusion. Still, for its faults, Mank is certainly worth a look for nostalgia buffs and Citizen Kane completists. That the overall film could be classified as an interesting failure does not detract from the all-important “interesting” facet of that description. It’s nothing if not interesting.
– Mank is currently streaming on Netflix
