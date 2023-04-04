For Immed. Release — March 31, 2023, Spring Hope, NC — Award-winning filmmaker Robert Rippberger, filmmaker Devin Keaton, and business magnate Nathan Edwards have announced the groundbreaking of ASCENT STUDIOS, the soon-to-be largest film studio in North Carolina, amid the regions production boom. The state-of-the-art facility is located in Spring Hope, just a short drive from Raleigh, and spans on 200 acres of pristine land. The studio is being built by Nathan Edwards of Edwards, Inc., a trusted name in the region with over 35 years of experience as an industrial contractor.
"Ascent Studios is more than just a film studio,” says Rippberger. “It's a creative hub, a place where artists can come together and collaborate on new and exciting projects. We can't wait to see what amazing work will come out of here."
With an eye towards creating a world-class production facility, Ascent Studios is being built to the highest standards, with cutting-edge technology and expertly designed spaces for every aspect of film production, big or small. The landscape occupies dozens of picturesque exteriors for fields, forests, roads, barns, lakes, and manor shots. Ascent Studios will boast five production stages totaling 170,000 square feet, making it the largest film studio in North Carolina upon completion in late-2023. Productions that utilize Ascent Studios will receive a 25% tax rebate on qualifying expenses and purchases funded by the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant.
"We believe that Ascent Studios will become a major player in the film industry, not just in North Carolina, but throughout the country,” says Keaton. “With our location, facilities, and top-notch team, we are poised to take the industry by storm."
Positioned to become a prominent destination for filming on the east coast, Ascent Studios has already lined up production on two new films: the sci-fi thriller RENNER, directed by Rippberger is set to begin filming this Spring, and a second thriller in the genre space which will be announced soon. The studio has received a warm welcome from the community, with many expressing excitement of such a significant addition to the area – including Spring Hope Mayor, Kyle Pritchard. The project will be an impactful economic boost to the region, creating jobs and generating revenue for local businesses. With Edward's expertise in large-scale construction projects, the studio is expected to be completed on time and on budget.
"I’m thrilled to be a partner in Ascent Studios here in Spring Hope,” says Edwards. “Our goal is to build a space where filmmakers can come and bring their vision to life. With our state-of-the-art facility and our beautiful location, we believe that Ascent Studios is the perfect place to do just that.”
The modern studio will also follow green practices for sustainability. Most recently Rippberger, along with Foliascope Studios and director Jim Capobianco, created a sustainable studio in France that is now the largest stop-motion facility in Europe.
Rippberger recently directed the Booboo Stewart lead horror/thriller Those Who Walk Away, and the Award-winning drama Strive starring Danny Glover. Rippberger is also lead producer on the upcoming stop-motion animated film The Inventor from Ratatouille writer Jim Capobianco, starring Daisy Ridley, Stephen Fry, Marion Cotillard, and Matt Berry. Rippberger is repped by Millennial PR.
