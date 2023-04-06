FILM & SONG FROM ASHEBORO AREA VISIONARY TO BE SHOWN AS PART OF ATLANTA AFTER DARK FILM FESTIVAL AT FAMOUS PLAZA THEATRE
International award winning visual artist, Ty Brueilly will be personally attending the theatrical premiere of his recent music video/experimental film, ‘AT A DISTANCE (7EVENTH SIRKLE)’ in Atlanta at the world renowned, Plaza Theatre (rated in the top 20 (at #5) for theatres of the world according to Men’s Journal) as part of the genre specific, Atlanta After Dark Film Festival.
Plaza Theatre -Wednesday April 12, 2023. 6:30pm
1049 Ponce DeLeon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA, 30306
– Asheboro, NC native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature/Heart’s Core Art Store, has been expanding his own cinematic universe since the release of his 2017 debut film, ‘Shucks’ and has become a lasting name in the International Film Festival Circuit for both his music and film catalogue.
“I had a pretty specific vision when I began creating my films and it was evident to audiences as soon as ‘Shucks’ premiered in 2017 on Veteran’s Day weekend at the Sunset Theatre in my hometown of Asheboro, NC...at the core of this part of my art is a desire to focus awareness on addiction and all that it touches and how it affects the person that is addicted. Because often times we get lost in how everyone else feels except the person who is battling it and this battle can get super violent in one’s mind, we can never just sweep that under the rug and be afraid of it or place blame on that. With that being said, the message in ‘Shucks’ and also each of my other installments of this cinematic universe is buried in a slow burning cascade of symbolic visuals and an eerie soundtrack that you really have to open your mind in order to be truly receptive. It’s built that way on purpose to simulate a different form of time release and can also relate to PTSD and other forms of trauma.”
Brueilly expands “I have been known for experimental works. No dialogue with some, little to no colors, dark, gloomy, grim and oftentimes macabre, but always accompanied by music. I believe that’s what really speaks to me, I pull most of my influences from literature already out there, especially Dante’s Divine Comedy and in particular the Inferno segment, that’s where ‘At A Distance (7eventh Sirkle)’ is inspired from and I am excited to represent this film at the Atlanta After Dark Film Festival. Pretty much as soon as I got back from Hollywood and the success that ‘A Night In Charlotte With Sweeney Ty’ had there at the TCL Chinese Theatre I received word from the director of the AADFF, Mikel Fair that they would be including ‘At A Distance (7eventh Sirkle)’ in their festival and after doing a little research I found that the theatre has a rich history, also minority owned and Mikel had some top notch credentials and he gave me a good vibe during our communications. So without much hesitation and with an incredible team of backers behind me, we came together to make sure I could attend. It’s also really good to shift gears back to get attention on my own cinematic universe, because the Sweeney Ty project is on it’s own and ‘At A Distance (7eventh Sirkle)’ is the soundtrack for a bigger project within the ‘Shucks’ universe, which we are still in production stages of, called ‘7eventh 7irkle’ and this will give us motivation in the final stages of that”
