Film From Asheboro Area Visionary To Be Shown At TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood
International award winning visual artist, Ty Brueilly will be personally attending the world theatrical premiere of his recent experimental film, ‘A NIGHT IN CHARLOTTE WITH SWEENEY TY’ in Hollywood at the world famous, historical TCL Chinese Theatre as part of the renowned Golden Gate Film Festival. The film is a unique hybrid of musical performance & stage play.
Asheboro native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature/Heart’s Core Art Store, Tyler "Ty Bru" Brueilly shifted focus to his “Film & Fashion by Brueilly” talents since the pandemic, directing and producing over a dozen pieces of work and launching the podcast ‘ASHEBORO UNDECIDED’ since that time.
“All of us had to adjust in some pretty extensive ways during 2020. After the realization of what the world was really going through, I started an intense creative spree including music, film & fashion design…thanks to direction from my wife, I then began setting more strict goals with my art. Things like taking full advantage of my resources and finishing projects that were left open.
And ‘A NIGHT IN CHARLOTTE WITH SWEENEY TY’ was one of those. It was originally filmed in 2016 in the city of Charlotte, it was an exclusive one night performance that we did twice. I had a specific vision with that project that would match the music I had already created and released. Asheboro has never been very receptive to hip hop, so essentially, I made my way into the Charlotte scene and became a staple there for many years and decided that was the city to do SWEENEY TY, especially at that level and the result was a beautiful piece of art that people want to show in the most historic theatre in the nation, maybe even the world. I can’t contain my excitement, I mean this is a major bucket list item, one that I had no idea would even be obtainable for me, thankfully I never scrapped that project like I almost did.”
Brueilly expands “Ever since my debut as a filmmaker, I have been known for experimental works. Dark, gloomy, grim and oftentimes macabre. I believe that’s what really speaks to me, I pull most of my influences from literature already out there, like Dante’s Divine Comedy and in this case ‘Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber From Fleet Street’ so with the music, I used samples from the 1982 play and the 2007 Tim Burton film to create authentic hip hop beats and wrote lyrics that intertwined my own life with that of Todd’s and many variants of what would be if they were on the same “timeline” as it were. And what viewers get is a unique look at how I see the world and one that couldn’t have been done without the help of make up artist Megan Grant”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.