Doors slamming. Lights flickering. Unseen voices. These and other well-worn trappings are currently on display in Fear, a lackluster horror film by multi-hyphenate Deon Taylor (writer/producer/director), whose 2019 police thriller Black and Blue was pretty good and whose 2020 Fatal Attraction knock-off Fatale was pretty bad. Fear is worse.
The film’s eye-catching poster identifies the genre but does not indicate the narrative. Essentially, it’s about a group of friends reuniting for the weekend at Strawberry Lodge, a 19th-century California landmark that is something of a bastard cousin to The Shining’s Overlook Hotel. Its legacy is spooky, as many guests have checked in, but … well, you get the idea.
Best-selling author Rom (Joseph Sikora) has brought girlfriend Bianca (Annie Illonzeh) along, ostensibly to pop the question. She’s waiting for the right moment to tell him she’s pregnant. The other guests are executive producer Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Jessica Allain, Iddo Goldberg, Andrew Bachelor, Ruby Modine, Tyler Abron, and producer Terrence “Terrence J” Jenkins. They’re supposed to be playing old chums but there’s little discernible chemistry among them.
With the departure of withered innkeeper Michelle McCormick, Fear’s gears start grinding, which describes the film’s plodding pace. Around a nighttime campfire, they discuss their individual fears. Someone essentially remarks, “I’m tired of being scared.” If you feel the same way, Fear is the movie for you.
Using the COVID-19 pandemic as a plot point, a new airborne variant is announced on news bulletins, the symptoms including hallucinations and paranoia. Some characters have experienced such symptoms, but another must be stupidity — because they inexplicably turn on one another. In the meantime, Rom is researching the hotel’s paranormal past. Then the bodies start dropping.
The nods to other films are plentiful (The Blair Witch Project and The Mist are here, too), but Taylor doesn’t use them any more effectively than other movies have. The characters aren’t well developed or even likable. One simply doesn’t care about them. On the plus side — which is meager — there is some spooky imagery, courtesy of cinematographer Christopher Duskin, and the requisite splattering of gore.
It’s a long-held tradition that January has been the dumping ground for studio leftovers, going for a quick hit-and-run cash grab while holiday blockbusters and awards contenders are still in release. Fear upholds that tradition.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2022, Mark Burger.
