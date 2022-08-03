There are so many good things in Jordan Peele’s Nope that it’s a shame the film doesn’t really work. It lacks the sociological snap of Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), it’s more self-indulgent than both, and ultimately doesn’t up to the sum of its parts — try as it might (and does).
Nope reunites writer/producer/director Peele with Daniel Kaluuya, his leading man in Get Out, the film that won Peele the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and Kaluuya a nomination for Best Actor. Kaluuya, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), plays Otis Haywood Jr., the proprietor of a ranch in a remote corner of California that specializes in training horses for film and television — which allows Peele to incorporate some history and some satire surrounding the medium.
Otis, better known as O.J. (which is good for a few laughs), and younger sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) are struggling to keep the ranch afloat following the sudden, tragic death of their father, Otis Sr. (reliable Keith David), but it’s not long before they’re struggling against something else — a nocturnal phenomenon that indicates their ranch, and the surrounding region, is directly on the flight path of a UFO.
Steven Yeun plays Ricky “Jupe” Park, a former child star that now runs a Wild West theme park near the Haywood ranch. Ricky has his own backstory, which parallels — to an extent — the strange doings currently taking place — but not enough to justify the amount of screentime devoted to it. Indeed, this subplot could have been dropped entirely and it would have little or no bearing on the overall film.
Like M. Night Shyamalan, whose career he resembles in some respects, Peele generally focuses on tight-knit ensemble casts and has a knack for creating effective, unsettling build-ups, but in the case of Nope there’s the mounting — and not inaccurate — concern that the pay-off will be a letdown. It’s never clearly explained what the threat is or where it comes from, and although such things aren’t necessary in a genre film, there’s a difference between ambiguity and vagueness, and Nope tends to fall into the latter category.
Although ultimately disappointing, Nope isn’t a total loss. The cinematography, by Hoyte Van Hoytema (an Oscar nominee for 2017’s Dunkirk), and the score by Michael Abels (who also scored Get Out and Us) are both first-rate, and Peele’s affinity for the genre is evident throughout. He doesn’t look down on it. Just the reverse, he’s always trying to elevate it.
As befits the Western setting, Kaluuya’s O.J. is the strong, silent type — a credible everyman/loner who can effortlessly express emotions through facial expression and physical movement rather than dialogue, and Palmer provides a nice contrast with her hip, flip turn as the sassy, outgoing Emerald. Providing a touch of levity, if not outright comic relief, is Brandon Perea’s Angel, the loquacious computer wiz who wires their ranch with surveillance cameras and gets caught up in the proceedings.
It’s also nice to have Michael Wincott (enjoying his best screen role in some time), Donna Mills, Osgood Perkins, Alex Hyde-White, Yeun, and David on hand, although the latter hasn’t much to do express a few words of homespun wisdom and expire on-camera before the story really gets going.
