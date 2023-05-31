Some 40 years after the release of The Evil Dead, one the most influential horror films of its time, it’s time to revisit and resurrect the fearful franchise with Evil Dead Rise. The fans — who might be called “Dead heads” had the term not been appropriate by devotees of the Grateful Dead — will undoubtedly savor every gooey, gory, gruesome moment. The squeamish need not apply.
The original architects of The Evil Dead — producer Robert Tapert and executive producers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell — are duly credited, but only Campbell has a brief audio “cameo.” The reins have been taken up by writer/director Lee Cronin, who does his best to evoke the spirit (no pun intended) of the earlier films.
Set in Los Angeles but filmed in New Zealand, much of the action is confined to a rundown apartment building due for demolition. Guitar technician Beth (Lilly Sullivan) has come to visit her recently divorced sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her children, Danny (Morgan Davies), Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), and little Kassie (Nell Fisher). Theirs is a dysfunctional family dynamic, and it’s about to get more dysfunctional — for reasons you can probably guess.
An inconvenient earthquake rocks the city — although no sirens are ever heard — revealing an underground vault underneath the parking garage. It is there that Danny discovers the ubiquitous Book of the Dead, along with some vintage phonograph records. Reading the book and listening to the recordings is, as you might assume, an extremely bad idea, as it literally raises hell.
Before too long, poor Ellie is displaying the telltale signs of demonic possession: contortionism, levitation, guttural growling, uncontrollable bleeding, and vomiting. And it’s not long before other family members and other residents are doing likewise. As well as referencing the earlier Evil Dead canon, Evil Dead Rise offers nods to The Shining (1980), H.P. Lovecraft, and even the underwater monster movie Leviathan (1989). Inspiration is where you find it.
There is, however, a fatal problem: The pre-credit sequence, which is admittedly well done, takes place the day after the main events of the narrative, thereby rendering it anti-climactic. All it does is add a few bodies to the count and set up a potential sequel, which was likely the intent all along.
Evil Dead Rise is hardly up to the loopy standards set by the original trilogy, but it’s not a disgrace to the franchise. Cronin deserves some credit for paying a respectful homage to the earlier films and, more importantly, keeping things moving. The film breaks no new ground, but Evil Dead Rise is never dull.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
