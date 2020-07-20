Winston-Salem, NC (July 16, 2020) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on our community, Experiment in Self-Reliance (ESR) has decided to cancel the 2020 Outdoor Movie Series.
In past years, ESR hosted its Outdoor Movie Series to provide an opportunity for community members to enjoy fellowship with neighbors in a safe, family-oriented environment. The Movie Series also allows residents to learn about valuable community resources, such as the Forsyth Humane Society, Winston-Salem Police Department, and Winston-Salem Fire Department.
In partnership with Great Commission Community Church, New Communion, and Forsyth County Public Library, and sponsored by Truliant Federal Credit Union, ESR selects a kid-friendly movie and provides water and popcorn at no cost to the community.
The event will not be held this year, however ESR will continue to update the public with information regarding the summer 2021 Outdoor Movie Series.
For further information, contact ESR at 336.722.9400.
