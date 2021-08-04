Emmy nominations recognize UNCSA graduates

Television’s annual Emmy Awards won’t be handed out until Sept. 19th – with the ceremony being broadcast on CBS – but it’s safe to say that the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) is already victorious, given the graduates of its School of Drama and School of Filmmaking who find themselves in the running for the small screen’s highest accolade.
Zene Baker (BFA Film ‘98) earned his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the series finale of the Disney+ mini series WandaVision, an offshoot of the popular Marvel Comics Universe. The mini-series itself earned 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Baker, whom yours truly interviewed in 2017 for his work on the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, has also edited such feature films as 50/50 (2011), Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012), This is the End (2013), and The Interview (2014).
Jeff Seibenick (BFA Film ‘98) was nominated for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for The Mandolorian, the popular Disney+ spin-off of the Star Wars franchise. The series earned a total of 24 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and Seibenick was nominated in the same category for The Mandolorian last year.
Seibenick’s feature credits include Inner Demons (2014), Amateur Night (2016), Flower (2017), and Austin Found (also ‘17), and his small-screen editing credits include episodes of The Sarah Silverman Program, Parks and Recreation, Eastbound & Down, Young Sheldon, and Cobra Kai.
Jonathan Majors (BFA Drama ‘12) earned his first Emmy nomination as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Atticus Freeman in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country, based on Matt Ruff’s best-selling 2016 novel. The series received a total of 18 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and Majors was also nominated in the same category this year by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films and the Critics Choice Super Awards.
Majors has appeared in such acclaimed feature films as The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), Jungleland (also ‘19), Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods (2020), and his upcoming films include The Harder They Fall, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Creed III. His television credits include the 2017 mini-series When We Rise and the popular Marvel fantasy series Loki.
Craig Zobel (BFA Film ‘99) was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the HBO mini-series Mare of Easttown, which earned a total of 16 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Zobel also served as executive producer for the mini-series.
Zobel’s big-screen credits include his 2007 break-out Great World of Sound, as well as Compliance (2013), Z for Zachariah (2015), and last year’s sleeper hit The Hunt. His television credits include episodes of American Gods, The Leftovers, Westworld, and all 10 episodes of the 2018 series One Dollar, on which he also served as executive producer.
If such recognition weren’t enough, the UNCSA School of Filmmaking was also recently celebrated by MovieMaker magazine in its annual round-up of the best film schools in the United States and Canada. The article, written by Greg Gilman and published July 21st, praised the School of Filmmaking for its outstanding screenwriting training. (To read the entire article, visit https://www.moviemaker.com/best-film-schools-in-the-us-and-canada-2021/.)
The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.