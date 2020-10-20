Two graduates of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNSA) won Emmy Awards in the Creative Arts category, which were announced last month in a five-part series broadcast on FXX prior to the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which was broadcast semi-virtually on ABC.
Will Files (School of Filmmaking ‘02) won the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt,” an episode of Netflix’s supernatural drama Stranger Things. Richard Redlefsen (School of Dance high school program ‘86) won his Emmy for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special for the popular CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard.
Although not an individual winner, Chris Parnell (School of Drama ‘89) voices the character of Jerry Smith (and other characters) in Adult Swim’s series Rick and Morty, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Parnell has been a regular cast member since the show’s 2013 premiere.
“Our alumni from every discipline are performing at the very top of their industries, as these awards show,” said Brian Cole, UNCSA chancellor. “We are proud of the work they do, which showcases the top-notch conservatory training they received at UNCSA.
