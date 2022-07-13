Elvis: The King is dead, long live the King

Elvis Presley (1935-’77) was many things to many people, but one thing he wasn’t was dull. The same cannot be said, however, of Baz Luhrmann’s characteristically overblown show-biz biography of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Austin Butler does a nice job as Elvis — perhaps enough to earn him an Oscar nomination (the Academy’s had a habit of rewarding martyred music legends in recent years) — but despite Luhrmann’s flash and panache (of which there is no shortage), the film lacks emotional weight. It’s a classic example of style utterly obliterating substance.
Presley is, of course, the quintessential personification of the American Dream gone wrong. Like Marilyn Monroe — and, to a lesser extent, James Dean and Montgomery Clift — he came from hardscrabble, humble beginnings to become a showbiz icon, but was eventually destroyed by it. He gained immortality but lost his way, his soul, and his life.
Elvisis told from the perspective of his manager, the infamous Col. Tom Parker, who certainly made good on his promise to make Elvis a star while lining his own pockets in the process. He’s not lying when he says “Without me, there would be no Elvis Presley,” although it’s rather a dubious conceit that tells the story from his point of view, and although Tom Hanks gives an admirable performance as Parker, this too presents a problem. Hanks is too innately likable to be entirely convincing as an unscrupulous character, much less a villain. Hanks is hardly in bad company; James Stewart, Clark Gable, Gary Cooper, William Holden, and Cary Grant are among the great stars whose versatility did not extend to playing heavies. Besides, the real Col. Parker was hardly the impish fuddy-duddy in a fat suit as he is presented here.
Nevertheless, Parker and Presley are the only characters in the film — which runs two hours and 40 minutes (and could easily have been trimmed) — to emerge with a semblance of depth and dimension. Olivia De Jonge plays Elvis’ beloved Priscilla, Richard Roxburgh and Helen Thomson play Elvis’ parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, Kodi Smit-McPhee (a recent Oscar nominee for The Power of the Dog) plays country star Jimmie Rodgers Snow, and Kelvin Harrison plays blues legend B.B. King, but they are relegated to the background throughout.
It takes a while for Butler to find his stride, but when he does he’s very appealing as Elvis. He captures the energy, the swagger, the ambition, the insecurity, and the vulnerability — and he does so with little help from a very messy screenplay by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner, based on Luhrmann and Doner’s story.
The first half of the film, which dramatizes Presley’s early life and rise to fame, is interminable. Regardless of Luhrmann’s frenetic, self-indulgent technique, Elvis takes its sweet time dramatizing events that are already known to most devotees. At other times, it breezes over and blows through pivotal events in Presley’s life, and Luhrmann frequently ascribes a political bent to the proceedings meant — in painfully obvious terms — to compare the social and political unrest of the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s to contemporary times. That may be admirable (and even accurate), but Luhrmann spells it out in capital letters and (over)emphasizes it to such an extent that one wonders if he has any faith in the viewer’s perception or interpretation. Less would have been so much more.
As a result, Elvis has no cumulative build-up. Individual scenes stand out, as well they should, but there are no fresh revelations or observations. The film lacks the emotional intimacy and intensity that truly would have brought the King back to life. There’s the nagging feeling that this is a missed opportunity and that Elvis deserved better.
