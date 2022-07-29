EAST OF NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND SERIES IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA: AUGUST 21, SEPTEMBER 25, OCTOBER 23
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre is pleased to announce the East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round Series in The Crown at the Carolina on Sunday, August 21, September 25, and October 23, at 4:00pm.
Hosted by Colin Cutler, the series will showcase a diverse mix of local, regional, and nationally-acclaimed songwriters sharing their songs and the stories behind them in the intimate surroundings of the Crown, located on the third floor of the Carolina Theatre.
The monthly series is currently slated to run through October, featuring the following artists:
- Maia Kamil, Laura Jane Vincent, and Aaron Pants – August 21
- catherine the great, Eugenius, and Sam Foster – September 25
- Nikki Morgan, Bobbie Needham, and Colin Cutler – October 23
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door, plus a $3 processing fee and sales tax, and are now on sale at CarolinaTheatre.com and through the Carolina Theatre Box Office. Full show details below.
EAST OF NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND SERIES Sunday, August 21, 4:00pm
WITH MAIA KAMIL, LAURA JANE VINCENT & AARON PANTS The Crown at the Carolina
ABOUT MAIA KAMIL
Winston-Salem’s Maia Kamil is a singer-songwriter with soul and folk influences. Her voice moves like the Sea of Galilee—where she spent time refining a musical style that combines neo-soul, classical guitar stylings, choir-style harmonies—and easily connects cultures and genres in innovative ways. Using her improvisational vocal skills like a jazz instrumentalist, fusing folk, hip-hop, ‘70s rock, and R&B, Maia is creating a new sound with a global soul.
She’s affectionately known as the Triad’s Norah Jones for her warm vocals, spiritual center, and easy way of gliding into any genre of music from folk to hip-hop and neo-soul, using her improvisational vocal skills like a jazz instrumentalist, creating a new sound with a global soul.
ABOUT LAURA JANE VINCENT
Laura Jane Vincent is a performer, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter. She writes ballads of strength, loss, and triumph, featuring stories of those who should know better but just simply can't help themselves.
LJV also operates a DIY booking and publicity company to assist local bands in the southeast. She has previously served on the advisory board for the North Carolina Folk Festival and presented and performed at the 2021 event. In May of 2022 she participated in the Folk Alliance International Festival in Kansas City, Missouri as a performer and a first-time industry scholarship participant for her work with her company Street Place Entertainment and the local Greensboro music scene.
ABOUT AARON PANTS
Aaron Pants is a compelling and powerful artist from Charleston, SC. He has spent years mastering the craft of live performance, playing both solo and with bands made up of a mix of both dedicated friends and heroes. With an exciting blend of blues, soul, folk, and pure emotion, Aaron writes passionate songs driven by high-powered electric guitar and a voice that ignores boundaries of genre and gender, an embodiment of self-definition.
Currently Aaron performs in a duo with drummer Scott Dence as “Lonely Superman,” and they are working on their debut studio album. Aaron is also passionate about hiking, cooking, and spending time with his dog, James.
EAST OF NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND SERIES Sunday, September 25, 4:00pm
WITH catherine the great, EUGENIUS & SAM FOSTER The Crown at the Carolina
ABOUT catherine the great
catherine the great is the solo project of Catherine Backus (the skipperdees, After Jack). While the project primarily exists as a repository for her feelings, her sad songs have drawn numerous accolades, including first place at the Merlefest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, fourth place at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriter Showcase, and finalist in the Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards. Over the course of her career, she's shared stages with folks like Molly Tuttle, Kim Richey, Willie Watson, and Ben Sollee.
She would also love to see a picture of your dog.
ABOUT EUGENIUS
North Carolina native Eugenius is a rapper, producer, and songwriter. Born Timothy Eugene Peterson to a preacher and a playwright, he suffered from stage fright for most of his childhood. As a young teen, he found solace in hip-hop. Drawing inspiration from his faith and life experiences, he began putting his thoughts to music and hasn’t stopped since.
ABOUT SAM FOSTER
Sam Foster is a road dog. He lives and breathes the idea that repetition and regularity are the chisels to refine his craft. Hailing from Winston-Salem, Foster emerged on the music scene in 2014 as a solo artist, and he’s taken his brand of tenacity to eager crowds all over the Southeast ever since.
Foster is a little bit country and a whole lotta rock and roll. While drawing much inspiration from legends of country music past and present, Foster’s sound can be more broadly described as rock. His roots run deep into the vein of American music, and he’s continually inspired by folk, soul, Southern rock, and rhythm and blues.
EAST OF NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND SERIES Sunday, October 23, 4:00pm
WITH NIKKI MORGAN, BOBBIE NEEDHAM & COLIN CUTLER The Crown at the Carolina
ABOUT NIKKI MORGAN
Nikki Morgan combines captivating melodies with insightful lyrics and delivers them with a voice full of raw passion. Her music is unapologetic in its efforts to grapple with real life, and it elegantly embodies the essence of her “Carolina Soul” style.
As the daughter of a minister and kin to a lot of church folk, Nikki grew up listening to traditional gospel and Christian music. Born and raised in North Carolina, Chicago is where she found her first home as a performer and songwriter, and she finally began to start making music of her own at 28. Nikki quickly began rising to stages around the Midwest and opening for acts such as Jaime Wyatt, Caroline Spence, Boo Ray, and Sean Watkins.
She is a winner of the Uncommon Ground Songwriting competition, has been voted as a ‘Judge’s Pick’ in the Nashville Rising Song contest, and recently had her single “Love.Save.Me” make it to the semi-final round of the International Songwriting Competition. She also performs regularly on the Black Opry tour.
ABOUT BOBBIE NEEDHAM
Bobbie Needham began playing guitar, singing, and eventually writing her own songs as the vicarious musical life provided by her musician daughters ended when they fledged into different paths in adulthood.
Initially drawn to country, honky-tonk, and bluegrass, Bobbie found her way into blues, swing, and the all-encompassing category, Americana: “That simply means I write and sing what I please.” Inspiration comes from odd words found in crossword puzzles, comments overheard by “discreet” eavesdropping, and ideas wafting through the clouds just waiting to be claimed.
ABOUT COLIN CUTLER
A Greensboro-based songwriter toting guitars, a banjo, and harmonicas, Colin Cutler's music spans the breadth of Americana, from old-time to blues to roots rock, with lyrics informed by the earthy storytelling traditions of the South, his Pentecostal upbringing, and time in the Army.
Cutler’s albums have landed plays on public radio, the BBC, and college stations around the region, placement in a British zombie film, magazine mentions, and have taken him to gigs from the NC Folk Festival to the Romanian National Museum of Literature--but he cut his teeth busking at regional farmer's markets and never strays too far from those roots. * * * * *
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
