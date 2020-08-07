DURHAM, NC (Aug 6, 2020) – Revry, the first global queer streaming network, has a new partnership with Comcast Xfinity’s Beltway Region to introduce The Beltway Pride Screening Series – a collection of six compelling films that explore life through the lens of the LGBTQ community.
Thought-provoking panel discussions will follow each screening and highlight the unique needs and challenges that LGBTQ members face. Panelists will include filmmakers, cast members and members of local LGBTQ organizations discussing such topics as race, gender, sexual identity, politics and culture.
Each of the six movies in the The Beltway Pride Screening Series can be watched for free online via the Revry.tv network. A new film is released every two weeks through October. The first film VINTAGE - FAMILIES OF VALUE is available now. Today is the release of the second film, the Revry Original TO BE ME, which tells the story of a young, mid-western African American who struggles with their gender identity. Played by Kate Rose Wilburn, a non-binary trans female, along with Emmy award winning actor Kim Estes as their father, this Revry Original is here to shed light on the under represented subject of gender identity. On Thursday, August 13th from 8-8:45 p.m. EDT/5-5:45 p.m. PDT, co-creator/writer Amanda Dash (N. Carolina resident), along with Kate Rose Wilburn and Kim Estes will join the LGBTQ Center of Durham’s Vanity Reid Deterville to discuss the powerful themes from the show.
“We know that Pride isn’t just a month-long celebration, but a year-long commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community,” said Tabitha Williams, Senior Manager of Events & Multicultural Marketing for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “In a season where Pride and LGBTQ festivals are either canceled or postponed, Comcast’s Xfinity together with Revry hope to drive deeper, authentic engagement with LGBTQ members in our region.”
Xfinity X1 and Flex customers who subscribe to Revry can access the films directly on the TV. Revry’s programming is accessible to Xfinity customers over the Internet on X1 and Flex and can be found by saying “Revry” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or within Xfinity on Demand’s LGBTQ Film & TV collection—the largest first-of-its-kind collection of LGBTQ content available at home and on-the-go.
“As the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable TV network, Revry offers free live TV channels and on-demand viewing of its global library featuring LGBTQ+ movies, shows, music, podcasts, news and exclusive originals all in one place – reaching up to 250+ million people in over 130 countries,” said Alia J. Daniels, COO / Co-Founder of Revry. “In a time where division is easily amplified, we recognize Comcast’s commitment to honor diversity, and are thrilled to partner with the company in sharing this quality programming, especially with the diverse Beltway Region.”
To RSVP for The Beltway Pride Screening Series panel discussion, click here.
To watch TO BE ME now on Revry, click here.
About Revry
Watch Queer TV 24/7 with the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable TV network. Revry offers free live TV channels and on-demand viewing of its global library featuring LGBTQ+ movies, shows, music, podcasts, news and exclusive originals all in one place. Revry is currently available globally in over 250 million households and devices and on seven OTT, mobile and desktop platforms. Revry also can be viewed on nine live and on-demand channels and connected TVs including: The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity X1, Dell, XUMO TV, Zapping TV, STIRR, TiVo+ and as the first LGBTQ+ virtual reality channel on Littlstar (available on PlayStation devices). Revry – an inaugural member of the Goldman Sachs Black and LatinX Cohort – is headquartered in Los Angeles and led by a diverse founding team who bring decades of experience in the fields of tech, digital media and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @revrytv or online at revry.tv.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
