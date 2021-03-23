In anticipation of National Autism Awareness Day on April 2, RiverRun will present Drought, a homegrown, North Carolina-based film originally selected to screen during RiverRun’s 2020 Film Festival. The film will screen online for one day only this Friday, March 26, and tickets are available for pre-sale now through Friday for $12 at riverrunfilm.com. The film we be available for viewing 72 hours for ticket holders. This screening will also offer a sneak peek at Elevent, the virtual screening system that will be part of RiverRun’s 2021 festival experience.
Drought takes place in 1993 in the south, in the midst of the worst drought in history. It tells the story of Carl, who is on the autism spectrum and who is fascinated by weather and is predicting a storm to hit west of his small town. In hopes of creating a better life for Carl, his sister Sam decides that they will chase the storm by stealing their mother’s ice cream truck. Unexpectedly, they are joined by their best friend Lewis and estranged older sister, Lillian, and they learn about family, forgiveness, and following your dreams.
Directed by Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, Drought was filmed in its entirety in Wilmington, North Carolina.
CHECK OUT OUR Q&A WITH DROUGHT'S DIRECTORS!
RiverRun's Senior Programmer, Christopher Holmes, recently had the fortunate opportunity to have a chat with Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, the co-directors of Drought.
