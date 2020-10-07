FREELAND WITH A DRIVE-IN DISCOUNT
The leaves are starting to fall and so are our drive-in prices! Freeland plays Marketplace Drive-In in Winston-Salem on Thursday, October 8, and this show features a special price of $10 per car.
Originally scheduled for the 2020 Festival, Freeland stars RiverRun Spark Award Winner Krisha Fairchild as an aging pot farmer who suddenly finds her world shattered as she races to bring in what may be her final harvest, fighting against the threat of eviction as the impact of cannabis legalization rapidly destroys her idyllic way of life.
Gates open at 6:45 PM and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets available here.
RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In is sponsored by Parkway Lincoln, and ABC 45 is the media sponsor.
CROP TO CAMPUS FREE IN VIRTUAL THEATER BEGINNING OCTOBER 8
RiverRun is pleased to partner with our longtime sponsor HanesBrands to present the documentary Crop to Campus free for two weeks in our Virtual Theater beginning October 8. This short documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the production of a responsibly made T-shirt.
To create the documentary, HanesBrands asked three university students to follow the supply chain of its ComfortWash® apparel line and experience each step along the way, from a cotton farm in eastern North Carolina, to a yarn-spinning facility in Tennessee, to its state-of-the-art cut, sew and dye facilities in El Salvador. The film was made by Rod Murphy, an award-winning documentary filmmaker from Asheville who has had two films in RiverRun over the years.
RiverRun’s Virtual Theater can be accessed at https://riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.
F/11 and Be There
VIRTUAL THEATER OFFERINGS CONTINUE
In addition to the free screening of Crop to Campus, we have some ticketed films in our Virtual Theater as well.
House of Cardin continues through this week, held over by popular demand. This documentary, originally scheduled for the 2020 Festival, looks at fashion icon Pierre Cardin, a rare peek into the mind of a genius! House of Cardin is sponsored by The Snob Shop and Directions USA Model & Artist Management.
Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly continues in the Virtual Theater and is an impassioned documentary highlighting how human rights become profoundly personal when Ai Weiwei, China's most famous artist, transforms Alcatraz Island prison into an astonishing expression of socially-engaged art focused on the plight of the unjustly incarcerated. Presented as part of the RiverRun Arts series.
F/11 and Be There opens October 9. An encore presentation from our 2019 Festival, this film is a portrait of North Carolina photographer Burk Uzzle. From humble beginnings in a small, homebuilt darkroom on his father’s front porch, Burk’s 60+ year career is evidence of his fervor and adoration for the medium that has been the impetus for his entire life.
RiverRun’s Virtual Theater can be found at https://riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.
House of Cardin
