Richard Clabaugh is a modest man. He’s proud of his family. He’s proud of the work he’s done. He’s proud of the 10 years (1999-2009) he taught at the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). But he’s not one to proclaim or trumpet his achievements, on or off the screen.
Thus, when it came time to discuss the 1997 cult classic Drive, “I feel like the third stormtrooper from the left talking about Star Wars,” he quipped. “I was a very small part of the process.”
Not exactly. Clabaugh was the second-unit director of photography, which means he shot the majority of the film’s action scenes — which included car chases, explosions, shoot-outs, and bone-crunching hand-to-hand combat. Even after a quarter of a century, he still refers to Drive when discussing or lecturing about action films — and freely admits it remains a personal favorite after all these years.
Mark Dacascos plays Toby Wong, a martial artist in Los Angeles with a prototype bio-engine heart that essentially makes him impervious. This makes him the target of a covert Chinese crime ring bent on capturing him. Kadeem Hardison (of TV’s A Different World) plays Malik Brody, the fast-talking everyman who winds up as Toby’s sidekick (and verbal sparring partner), and a young Brittany Murphy — playing the quirky Deliverance Bodine — comes along for the ride, too.
To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Drive has been released by MVD’s Entertainment Group’s “MVD Rewind Collection” on Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) and by 88 Films/MVD Entertainment Group in a special-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective documentary, featurettes, and interviews, deleted scenes, original trailer, and more.
According to Clabaugh, director Steve Wang envisioned a high-octane action romp that combined elements of ‘80s blockbusters (including The Terminator, Lethal Weapon, and RoboCop) seasoned with the high-flying, high-spirited martial-arts mayhem pioneered by Jackie Chan, then on the verge of breaking out in the U.S. market. By coincidence, Clabaugh had on his most recent vacation spent time with his friend, the late screenwriter Michael France (Cliffhanger, GoldenEye), gorging themselves on Jackie Chan films. When Wang asked Clabaugh if he was familiar with Chan’s work, he replied: “Well, as a matter of fact …”
Clabaugh worked well with Wang and first-unit cinematographer Michael G. Wojciechowski. “We were totally in sync,” he said. “Michael was totally good to work with, and Steve Wang is a great guy. He operates his own camera, so he knew exactly how to map out the (fight) choreography.”
During principal photography, “we’d ‘tag-team,” Clabaugh revealed. “The first unit would work a 12-hour shift, then set things up for the second unit. We’d come in and work 12 hours and set things up for them. During that downtime, Steve would go into his trailer to go over his script, or if he was lucky get a few hours sleep, then he’d be back on the set and ready to go.”
Having worked on dozens of films and directed three features — 2000’s Python (still a Syfy perennial), 2005’s crime drama Little Chicago (filmed in Gastonia), and 2009’s Eyeborgs (“The best killer-robot movie ever shot in Winston-Salem,” he boasts) — Clabaugh said that it all starts with the man at the top, the director. “Steve was one of the best,” he said. “He was also very open to suggestions, whether from the actors or the crew. He made you feel that we were all in this together. It was hard work, but it was also a lot of fun.”
Clabaugh also expressed fond memories of the cast. “Mark was amazing,” he said. “He was up for anything. Ask him, and he’d go for it. He and Kadeem really worked well together, and Brittany Murphy — she was awesome, one of the sweetest, dearest people you’d ever want to meet.”
What happened after the film was finished, “I have only second- or third-hand information, so it wouldn’t be my place to comment,” Clabaugh said — but Drive never saw the light of day. It never opened theatrically in the United States. The film was a hit overseas, even in Chan’s Far East stomping grounds, and even won some awards. When a truncated version was released stateside on VHS, some critics singled it out as a quintessential B-movie.
Then, a funny thing happened: It was the era of the laserdisc, and bootleg laserdiscs of the director’s cut of Drive began circulating throughout the United States. (This was how yours truly first saw it, on a VHS copy of the laserdisc.) This didn’t translate into additional income or residuals for its makers, but it did draw attention to a film that had seemingly appeared out of nowhere — with no fanfare — that not only replicated the era’s action trappings but also added some new wrinkles that would become genre staples. In other words, an instant cult classic.
“I look back on it with a great deal of fondness,” Clabaugh said. “I think it’s great that people are now getting to see it as Steve Wang intended. It’s the film he wanted to make.”
The official MVD Entertainment Group website is https://mvdentertainment.com/ and Richard Clabaugh’s official website is http://rclabaugh.com/wp/.
