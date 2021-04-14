Drag race: To Wong Foo  drops into the drive-in

Winston-Salem’s “OUT at the Movies” screening series dips into the past for a big-screen spring fling, presenting the 1995 comedy hit To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar at Marketplace Cinema’s Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, on April 24.
Gates will open at 7:15 p.m., and the show will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $30 (VIP admission) and can be purchased at https://outatthemovies.org/ or https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com/.
Directed by Beeban Kidron, To Wong Foo follows three New York drag queens – Noxeema Jackson (Wesley Snipes), Vida Boheme (Patrick Swayze), and Chi-Chi Rodriguez (John Leguizamo) – as they embark on a cross-country road trip in a 1967 Cadillac DeVille to participate in the annual “Miss Drag Queen of America Pageant” in Hollywood. En route, they stop off in a small town where the residents aren’t exactly certain what to make of their flamboyant visitors.
In addition to the comic hijinks that occur from this culture shock – on both sides – To Wong Foo offers a simple but perennially relevant message about self-acceptance and the acceptance of others. A sleeper hit that grossed over $45 million in the United States alone, the film became a huge success on home-video and earned both Swayze and Leguizamo Golden Globe nominations.
The film, which is rated PG-13, also features a star-studded supporting cast including Stockard Channing, Blythe Danner, Chris Penn, Arliss Howard, Melinda Dillon, Jason London, and several cameo appearances, including those of Julie Newmar herself, RuPaul, Quentin Crisp, and Robin Williams as a car salesman named “John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt.”
Having enjoyed considerable success with last year’s Marketplace Drive-In screening of the 1996 comedy smash The Birdcage, “I think To Wong Foo is a fun movie that our audience will enjoy, whether viewing it for the first time, second or more,” observed Rex Welton, co-founder and director of the “OUT at the Movies” annual film festival and screening series. “John Leguizamo, Wesley Snipes, and Patrick Swayze are hilarious.”
“We had a great turnout for our 2020 screening of The Birdcage at Marketplace, and we are expecting the same on April 24th with To Wong Foo,” he said. “Partnering with (general manager) Zack Fox and his team at Marketplace Cinemas has been a great opportunity, and OUT at the Movies looks forward to mere screenings there, in our post-pandemic future.”
The 2021 “OUT at the Movies” festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 23-26, and the decision will be made what kind of festival – in-person, digital, or hybrid – on July 1. For more information, call (336)918-0902, e-mail rex@outatthemovies.org, or visit https://outatthemovies.org/.
