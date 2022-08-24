Dino-sore: The latest and least Jurassic Park

Jurassic World Dominion, the sixth overall and the third of recent sequels to Universal’s enormous sci-fi franchise, is jam-packed with characters (too many), subplots (ditto), special effects (not surprisingly), and spectacle (undeniably). It is also a mess, the least impactful of the lot, and a clear indication that — boffo box-office notwithstanding — a period of hibernation may well be in order. The dinosaurs deliver, but the rest of the film isn’t up to their level.
Set a few years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2017), the film finds dinosaurs dotting the landscape of Earth. The ongoing debate is whether dinosaurs and humans can co-exist peacefully. After six films, the answer should be obvious. But more to the point, do we care?
Dinosaur wrangler and, perhaps, “dinosaur whisperer” Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and scientist Claire Deering (Bryce Dallas Howard) are living in seclusion and off-the-grid with their surrogate daughter Maisie (Isabella Sermon), herself a product of the genetic tinkering that resurrected those dinosaurs in the first place. But it’s not long before they’re drawn back into the fold when the operatives of BioSyn abduct Maisie to continue experimenting on her.
Perhaps more worrisome is that swarms of prehistoric locusts are laying waste to the world’s crops — at least those not treated with BioSyn chemicals. Might there be a connection? Scientist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) certainly thinks so and enlists the help of former colleague Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to investigate. An ecological discourse and a depiction of corporate corruption may be the last things anyone wants to see in a Jurassic Park movie, yet here they are — taking full precedence at the expense of simple entertainment value.
It’s nice to see the “old guard” — Dern, Neill, Jeff Goldblum (as Dr. Ian Malcolm), and even B.D. Wong (as Dr. Henry Wu) — back in the fold, even if they’ve been wedged into the narrative to add some star power and nostalgia value, and reliable Campbell Scott adds some welcome quirks to the stock role of Lewis Dodgson, the tycoon behind the nefarious goings-on. (Cameron Thor played Dodgson in the original 1993 Jurassic Park, but subsequent legal problems — and a stint in prison as a result — understandably precluded his involvement here.)
Then there is the matter of giving everybody something pivotal to do, while the other characters stand around waiting for their turn. As a result, there’s little suspense wondering who will survive and who won’t. As has long been a staple of the series, the dinosaurs tend to be discriminating in their victims — specifically targeting bad guys as opposed to good guys.
The special effects are fine (although we’d expect nothing less) and the action scenes well handled, but where Dominion takes a dip is in the screenplay, co-written by Emily Carmichael and executive producer/director Colin Trevorrow, who also co-wrote the story with Derek Connolly. It’s cluttered and jumbled, exhibiting desperation as it traverses the globe and incorporates flashy action scenes more akin to a James Bond film or a Die Hard sequel (“Dino Hard”?).
At times, Jurassic World Dominion plays like a carnival funhouse — or, if you prefer, a Jurassic Park theme-park attraction (which actually exists at Universal Studios Florida), replete with close scrapes and narrow escapes. It’s as if the filmmakers realized, rather belatedly, that the novelty of living dinosaurs in the 21st century has become threadbare.
Judging by the results here, it most certainly has.
- Jurassic World Dominion is playing in theaters and is available in an extended edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on DVD ($34.98 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.98 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
