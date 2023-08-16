Initially, Pixar’s animated feature Elemental stumbled out of the gate at the summer box office, overwhelmed at the time by bigger, louder blockbusters. But the Disney devotees eventually came out, if not necessarily in droves, and have made it a financial success, if not a blockbuster. It’s not a classic, but it’s a sweet, upbeat, “feel-good” movie — and there’s always room for one of those.
The self-explanatory setting is Element City, where the elements — earth, air, fire, and water — co-exist in reasonable harmony, although there is some tension, simply because some elements aren’t supposed to mix.
Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis), whose name clearly indicates which element she is, works at the shop owned by her immigrant parents. She’s in line to take the business over, but her (appropriately) fiery temper complicates those plans — as does an unexpected basement flood that unleashes Wade Ripple (voiced by Mamoudou Athie), a bumbling safety inspector with a tendency to burst into tears at a moment’s notice. Needless to say, Wade is water — and fire and water don’t mix. Or do they?
The burgeoning relationship between Ember and Wade may be predictable, but director Peter Sohn keeps things moving along at a buoyant pace, and Lewis and Athie voice their respective characters with a light-hearted conviction. Elemental is certainly sentimental but it’s never cloying. It doesn’t talk down to its audience. That it embraces and celebrates cultural diversity, assimilation, and tradition offers a nice message — although there are undoubtedly those so-called “observers” who will perceive it as having some sort of underlying agenda. (These are the same “observers” who complained likewise about Barbie and The Little Mermaid.)
The film’s sensibilities are predicated more on charm than irreverence. One would almost expect that a film about the elements would find room for a song by Earth, Wind & Fire, but that’s not where Elemental’s head or heart is at — although it might have been fun to hear EW&F. It’s a happy tale, with gentle humor and a terrific score by Thomas Newman, who has yet to win an Academy Award despite 15 nominations. (Don’t be surprised if Elemental is the sixteenth.)
Above all else, this is one of the best-looking animated films in recent memory. The imagery is consistently inventive and ingeniously rendered. It’s a feast for the eyes, and it tugs at the emotions in persuasive yet laid-back fashion. Elemental is a very nice way to spend two hours in a theater.
Preceding the feature is the animated short Carl’s Date, which revisits the characters Carl Frederickson (voiced by Ed Asner) and his faithful canine companion Dug (voiced by writer/director Bob Peterson) from Pixar’s Oscar-winning Up (2009). Although it can’t hope to compare with Up — one of Pixar’s uncontested masterpieces — it’s awfully nice to spend eight minutes with these delightful characters again, particularly since Asner recorded his voiceover shortly before his death in 2021.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.