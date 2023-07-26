The Mission: Impossible film series is one of those (very) rare franchises to have stumbled out of the gate before finding its footing. Despite being big box-office hits, Brian De Palma’s original Mission: Impossible (1996) features an impenetrable plot, and Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) is undoubtedly the worst American film directed by John Woo — which may be a reason he returned to Hong Kong. Since then, however, the films have grown appreciably better.
The latest, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One isn’t one of the best, but it’s good enough. It’s the seventh overall and as the title implies, the first half of the franchise’s purported swan song. Producer/director Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, is back for his third installment. This also marks his 10th collaboration overall with producer/star Tom Cruise, who naturally reprises his role as the eponymous super-spy Ethan Hunt.
The formula, established by Bruce Geller’s 1970s television series, remains unchanged, and although the specific particulars of the plot are relatively unimportant, Dead Reckoning Part One succeeds as globe-trotting, grand-scale movie fun, and effectively sets up expectations for Dead Reckoning — Part Two. That film is scheduled to be released next June, although the ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes could conceivably be a hurdle. Not that it matters. As he displayed with Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise is willing to wait out such hurdles, be they labor-related or COVID-related. (Cruise waited until the pandemic had passed before allowing Maverick to fly into theaters, which proved a wise — and lucrative — decision.)
This time around, the IMF (Impossible Missions Force) is charged with tracking down a computer virus known as “The Entity.” This insidious brand of artificial intelligence has the capability of turning the technology the team is so dependent on against them. Were the power of “The Entity” fall into the wrong hands … well, you get the idea.
In addition to Cruise, who again gives a steely, no-nonsense as Hunt, the film brings other familiar characters back into the fold, including Simon Pegg as Benji and Ving Rhames as Luther. Pegg provides the requisite comic relief and Rhames the requisite gravitas. Rebecca Ferguson (from 2015’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout) is back as Ilsa Faust, and Vanessa Kirby (from Fallout) returns as “The White Widow.” The filmmakers have even seen fit to bring back Henry Czerny as CIA director Eugene Kittridge, a role he originated in the very first Mission: Impossible film 27 years ago, and he’s always good at playing officious (and possibly duplicitous) government types. The principal villain here is Gabriel (Esai Morales), and although the actor enjoys his biggest role in years, Gabriel does more sneering than snarling. He’s a little too low-key.
One of the nicer things about Dead Reckoning — Part One is that it affords its female characters the opportunity to shine. In addition to Ferguson and Kirby, Pom Klementieff (in a far cry from her Guardians of the Galaxy role) makes an impression as the punky assassin Paris, who does her fair share of damage in her pursuit of Hunt. The choicest role is that of Grace, an alluring and nimble-fingered thief played by Hayley Atwell, who provides an ideal foil for Hunt. (After almost every cliffhanger, Ethan inquires “Are you alright?” — which becomes something of a running gag.)
Some of the action sequences are protracted, which seems the norm in contemporary cinema, but they’re entertaining. A wild and woolly car chase through the streets of Rome is alternately hair-raising and hilarious, as much for its sheer absurd energy as anything else. There’s also the slam-bang climax aboard the Orient Express in which the obligatory murder occurs, although the venerable train is going to require considerable repairs after what it endures here.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.