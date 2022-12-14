In this season of celebration, the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) has announced its selections for the best films of the year, with the ethereal fantasy Everything Everywhere All at Once topping the list as Best Picture, Michelle Yeoh winning Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan as Best Supporting Actor, and the Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert duo taking Best Director and Best Original Screenplay honors.
“Personally, I am thrilled that SEFCA recognized Everything Everywhere All at Once in so many categories,” said Matt Goldberg, president of SEFCA. “As film critics, one of the best things we can do is celebrate films that push the boundaries of narrative and genre. We hope that our voice can pull in viewers who may not normally check out a film where two women with hot-dog fingers figure out their relationship. As strange as the film can be, its core message of embracing the richness of our relationships in the face of nihilistic apathy will endure far beyond this year’s award season.”
Colin Farrell won Best Actor and Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress for their roles as troubled siblings in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. The complete list of SEFCA’s winners is below, and SEFCA can be followed on Twitter at @SEFilmCritics.
As voted by the 80-plus members of SEFCA, the top 10 films of 2022 were:
1. Everything Everywhere All at Once
2. The Banshees of Inisherin
3. The Fabelmans
4. Tar
5. Top Gun: Maverick
6. RRR
7. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
8. Women Talking
9. Nope
10. The Batman
Best Actor: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin. Runner-up: Brendan Fraser, The Whale.
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Runner-up: Cate Blanchett, Tar.
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin.
Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin. Runner-up: Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Best Ensemble Cast: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Runner-up: Women Talking.
Best Director(s): Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Runner-up: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans.
Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin.
Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley, Women Talking. Runner-up: Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Best Documentary Feature: Fire of Love. Runner-up: Good Night Oppy.
Best Foreign-Language Film: RRR. Runner-up: Decision to Leave.
Best Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Runner-up: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.
Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick. Runner-up: Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans.
Best Score: Michael Giacchino, The Batman. Runner-up: John Williams, The Fabelmans.
The Gene Wyatt Award (The Film That Best Evokes the Spirit of the South): Elvis. Runner-up: Till.
