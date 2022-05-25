Cops and robbers: Timely doc rocks a Brooklyn block, circa ‘73

On a frigid January night in 1973, four African-American men attempted to rob guns from a sporting goods shop in Brooklyn. That none of the perpetrators had ever attempted anything like this before quickly became evident when the heist went wrong and was followed by the longest hostage siege in the history of the New York City Police Department.
The events of these desperate (48) hours have been expertly encapsulated in the feature documentary Hold Your Fire. In the capable hands of multi-talented, multi-hyphenate filmmaker Stefan Forbes (writer/producer/cinematographer/editor/director), the film is absorbing from beginning to end, a timely exploration of an incident described as “the birthplace of hostage negotiation.”
The botched heist came on the heels of the Attica prison riots in 1971 and the subsequent bank robbery in Brooklyn in 1972 immortalized in the classic 1975 film Dog Day Afternoon, at a time when relations between the police and the community, particularly minorities, did not enjoy a particularly cordial or supportive relationship. Alas, the same could be said of current relations between police and minorities, unfortunately.
Yet, the situation could have been far worse. True, one of the robbers was wounded and a police officer killed during the siege, but the police refrained from storming the shop with guns blazing. Instead, they turned to Harvey Schlossberg, a police officer with a degree in psychology, who attempted to negotiate with the robbers. Schlossberg, who died in 2021, is described as a “genius, oddball, psycho-babble kind of guy,” but his methods had merit. Knowing all along that if the situation exploded in his face that he would likely be the fall guy, it was his sincere belief that by appealing to the robbers’ humanity — to say nothing of their fear — could conceivably prevent further violence.
Many of the surviving participants in the siege are interviewed, including Shu’aib Raheem and Dawud Rohman, two of the four gunmen. The media identified the robbers as being members of the Black Liberation Army, although their ties to that organization appear rather sketchy. Raheem, the leader of the gang, admits without hesitation that the decision to rob the store was a stupid one. It was poorly planned (obviously) and they were in no way prepared for what followed. They were operating in full panic mode, which did not bode well for a positive, peaceful outcome.
Arguably the most compelling interview is the one with Jerry Riccio, the owner of the store, who managed — against considerable odds — to keep his cool and would eventually emerge as the most heroic figure of the entire ordeal. He details the behavior of the robbers and the hostages, as well as the police outside, and he’s not unsympathetic to his captors, although he does question some of the tactics employed by the police before Schlossberg (who is also interviewed) arrived on the scene.
During the siege, there was the inevitable media circus, which became crazier and more dangerous as the hours ticked away and the tensions increased. Forbes keeps the suspense simmering throughout, augmented by vintage news footage and radio bulletins. Even better, he humanizes the participants — both cops and robbers — to allow a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding the robbery, the siege, and its aftermath. There would be traumatic consequences for some, but there would also be lessons learned that had a positive impact — and would continue to do so to the present day.
