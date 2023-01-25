In June 1944, American officer Will Spalding (Jacob Keohane) watched in horror as the surviving members of his downed B-17 bomber were systematically murdered by Martin Bach (Arnold Vosloo), a ruthless SS colonel, in a French field.
A decade later, Will is in South America, having systematically tracked Bach’s whereabouts. His intent is simple — to exact revenge upon Bach, who fled there along with thousands of Nazis after the end of World War II and the fall of the Third Reich. To locate his quarry, Will is forced to form an uneasy alliance with Albert Vogel (Al Pagano), an expatriate German scientist who was involved in the construction of an atomic bomb, and Leyna Rahn (Corinne Britti), an agent with the Israeli Mossad charged with bringing Vogel to justice for war crimes.
The adventure they embark on is depicted in Condor’s Nest, an action-packed thriller written, produced, and directed by Phil Blattenberger. It’s the stuff of many a wartime adventure, filled with twists and turns, double- and triple-crosses, and some shocking revelations. The film, which opens Friday, also features such notables as Jackson Rathbone, James Urbaniak, Bruce Davison, and Michael Ironside.
When it came to recreating the foreign locations required for this ambitious project, Blattenberger — a Greensboro native — didn’t have to look far. That’s right: A great deal of Condor’s Nest was filmed in Greensboro and the surrounding area.
“I think our art department did a tremendous job of making interior locations pass for South American locales, and editor Nico Alba did wonderful work in cutting the movie so the big South American exterior establishing shots set up the following interiors. Of course, the big opening scene with the crashed plane and farmhouse — that’s eastern North Carolina passing convincingly for France. I’m thrilled with how it all turned out!”
When he cast his leading man, Blattenberger didn’t have to look far either, having previously worked with Keohane on Point Man, a 2018 Vietnam War drama partially filmed in Greensboro (that time passing for Saigon!). In Condor’s Nest, Keohane is the anchor. While other characters are more animated, eccentric or flat-out psychotic, Will Spalding is stoically resolute in his obsession. He has nothing to live for — except revenge.
“Jacob had a huge load on his back, having to internalize in the movie’s timeline 10 years of rage and guilt and self-loathing, and then channel that into a full-throated mission, blinders and all,” Blattenberger said. “All credit to Jacob for doing the hard work there. I think he pulled it off brilliantly.”
Blattenberger was also pleased to secure the services of the better-known actors mentioned above.
“There’s so much color in Michael Ironside,” he said. “They’re so much gravitas in Arnold Vosloo, taking on the cloak of an irredeemable Nazi, so much life in Bruce Davison playing a skeptical archaeologist in the center of a near-farcical discussion of Nazi diaspora theories. And Jackson Rathbone, Twilight icon, as a twisted … well, I don’t want to spoil it. Condor’s Nest is really a success story in a lot of ways. The actors we cast and their constituent performances are absolutely riveting. We’re happy, and we think audiences will be, too.”
Pagano and Britti are not as well-known but occupy more significant roles in the film, and Blattenberger couldn’t be more pleased with their performances as well. Pagano, playing a German, hails from New York, and Britti, playing an Israeli, hails from Winston-Salem.
“We wanted to ‘discover’ actors for those roles,” Blattenberger revealed. “Al is a ‘one-take wonder’ and an absolute master of movement, which I think really helps push his characterization of the slippery, two-faced Albert Vogel to the next level. You can’t take your eyes off him. And Corinne — unbelievable instincts as an actor, unteachably good. She terrified us in the audition. I love her character’s arc and I think she took on that mantle wonderfully.”
Condor's Nest is being released Friday “but unfortunately not in the Piedmont Triad,” he said. “However, it’s on-demand to buy or rent digitally anywhere digital content is sold: Dish, Spectrum, Comcast, Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu — the works!”
As for toiling in the Tarheel State, “North Carolina remains a wonderful place to shoot a movie,” Blattenberger said. “The infrastructure is still here and productions are beginning to return at a rapid pace. Condor’s Nest was composed almost entirely of location shoots, so we utilized the geographical diversity of the state to cover passable bits of South America. Local film commissions were enormously useful, including Rebecca Clark, who set us up with a crucial last-minute interior location in Mt. Airy that remains one of our favorite sets in the entire movie!”
“I love assisting North Carolina filmmakers and helping them to keep their business, jobs, and dollars in the state,” said Clark, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission (PTFC). “That is why I was thrilled when Phil called me looking for a couple of specific sites he was having trouble finding. Right away I knew two perfect spots for him that I had in our online location database including one of the coolest warehouse spaces around — “the Steelhouse” in Greensboro — and the upstairs of a store in downtown Mount Airy. I’m looking forward to seeing the finished product!”
Blattenberger’s next project is the Cold War-era crime drama Without Consequence, which he plans to shoot this fall in New Mexico.
© 2022, Mark Burger.
