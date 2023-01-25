With Condor’s Nest, writer/producer/director Phil Blattenberger has fashioned a B-movie with flair — a World War II adventure in the tradition of the Republic serials of yesteryear, seasoned with the action elements familiar to contemporary audiences. Its ambitions don’t exceed its grasp, and there’s some substance amid the histrionics and violence.
In 1944, an American B-17 is shot down behind enemy lines in France. Several crewmembers survive — until the arrival of an SS detachment led by Col. Martin Bach (Arnold Vosloo). When they can’t divulge the Allies’ next move — because don’t know — he executes them one by one.
The single exception is Will Spalding (producer Jacob Keohane), who witnesses the murders from the safety of a nearby farmhouse. A decade later, the dissolute Will is in Buenos Aires, surreptitiously and systematically seeking out certain Germans who “emigrated” there after the war. His target: Martin Bach.
The subsequent journey that Will embarks upon teams him uneasily with Albert Vogel (Al Pagano), an expatriate scientist who had been working on an atomic bomb for the Nazis before he fled Germany, and Leyna Rahn (Corinne Britti), an agent for Israel’s Mossad, charged with bringing Vogel to justice — one way or the other. Vogel claims he was under orders, Leyna doesn’t care, and Will realizes that without both of their help, he may never locate Bach.
Pagano, a New Yorker, nails Vogel’s German accent and all but steals the movie. Vogel is the film’s wild card and don’t think Pagano doesn’t know it. He has all the best lines and knows precisely how to deliver them. Britti, who hails from Winston-Salem (!), also handles her (Israeli) accent well and imbues Leyna with an appealingly steely resolve. These may not be star-making roles, but they very well may be star-building ones.
Keohane, who previously collaborated with Blattenberger in 2019’s Point Man, almost seems overshadowed by the more colorfully drawn characters, but as the narrative progresses, it becomes evident that Will Spalding is already dead — inside. He is single-minded in his intent to kill Bach but has no future beyond that. He’s the one character who really doesn’t care if he lives or dies. It’s a cool, controlled portrayal of soulless rage.
Jackson Rathbone literally foams at the mouth as Fritz Ziegler, another German “immigrant” whose true, very nasty colors soon come to the fore, and James Urbaniak — recently seen to good effect in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans — has a high old-time personifying a historical character best not divulged here. (Hint: It’s not a good guy.)
Vosloo preens and struts as the elusive Bach and shines in his final confrontation with Will. Bruce Davison and Michael Ironside are also on hand in cameo roles. Their parts aren’t large — or particularly pivotal — but it’s nice having these reliable pros around.
At this point, it should be noted that although Condor’s Nest is set entirely in France and South America, a good portion of it was filmed in Greensboro. The filmmakers have done a nice job combining establishing shots of the actual locations with the footage they filmed here. Besides, Blattenberger keeps things moving at such a nice clip that viewers aren’t likely to concentrate on the local terrain. Another plus is that the CGI effects are on par with bigger-budgeted Hollywood films.
There are a few far-fetched ideas, but none that haven’t found their way — in some form -- into the literary works of Frederick Forsyth, Jack Higgins, and Robert Ludlum, among others. Then again, Condor’s Nest isn’t meant to be a historical chronicle but an entertaining yarn, and that it is.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2022, Mark Burger.
