Cinema Under the Stars Returns for the 2022 Season

Featured Films are Inspired by Reynolda’s Fall Exhibition
‘Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 24, 2022)— Reynolda House Museum of American Art is excited to announce the line-up for the 2022 season of Cinema Under the Stars. The films showcased this season have been curated by a/perture cinema and evoke the imagery and expression of Reynolda’s fall exhibition, Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism.
Cinema Under the Stars kicks off Friday, August 19, 2022, with Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn,” the semi-autobiographical film that follows the joys and heartbreaks of Troy Carmichael and her family as they navigate life in Brooklyn, New York during the summer of 1973. On Friday September 2, 2022, the spotlighted film is “The Apartment,” the 1960 romantic comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. Directed by the acclaimed Billy Wilder, the film won five Oscars at the 33rd Annual Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.
The season concludes on Friday, September 16, 2022, with “La La Land.” Released in 2016, this colorful, whimsical and musical film chronicles the highs and lows of struggling artists in Los Angeles. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the film received a whopping 14 nominations at the 89th Academy Awards.
“We are thrilled to bring this stellar lineup of cinematic gems to the community,” said Philip Archer, Director of Program and Interpretation, Reynolda House of Museum of American Art. “In 2006, we launched Cinema Under the Stars with Spike Lee’s film “Do the Right Thing.” Fifteen years later we continue the tradition against the stunning backdrop of Reynolda House and Gardens. Thanks to our partnership with a/perture, we know the event’s best days lie ahead.”
For the first time, on the evenings of the showings, guests will enjoy free admission to Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase on the grounds beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at sunset, around 8:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair and/or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the showing will move indoors with limited seating.
Cinema Under the Stars is generously supported by Presenting Sponsors, A Proper View and The Ginther Group of Keller Williams Realty Elite. Partner Sponsors supporting the event are Barry Zimmerman with Cameron Insurance Services and The Sharpe Mortgage Team.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
