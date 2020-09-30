1c2ba4dd-e829-4657-805a-31314996cf9c.jpg
The Ramkat is excited to partner with a/perture cinema to present our first Drive-In movie screening in The Ramkat Parking Lot. We'll be screening the highly anticipated new documentary

"Chuck Berry: The Original King of Rock N' Roll;"

Wednesday, September 30
Thursday - October 1
Friday - October 2
Saturday - October 3

Rain Date: Sunday, October 4

The Lot opens at 6:30 pm with screening beginning at 7:30 pm.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle. 
The Ramkat will be providing beverage service delivery & a/perture will be selling popcorn and candy. No outside beverages will be permitted. Spaces are very limited, so don't hesitate to get your spot now.

A portion of the ticket sale proceeds will go to our partners at the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. We are grateful to our presenting sponsor Bell Davis & Pitt PA and our partners at Special Event Services who are providing the audio/visual services.
We hope you'll join us for our first Music Movie Drive-In presentation at The Ramkat. 
 
Safety & Other Information
Capacity is limited in accordance with state guidelines. Larger vehicles, including trucks, SUVs, and rear-facing vehicles may be parked in special spaces to ensure visibility.

All ticket holders should remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event, and proper face masks should be worn when interacting with event staff.

All ticket purchases are final, and no refunds are available.
 
ABOUT THE FILM

CHUCK BERRY: THE ORIGINAL KING OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL is the highly-anticipated feature-length documentary devoted to the life of singer/songwriter/guitarist widely considered the “Granddaddy of Rock and Roll” (1927 – 2017), known for hits like “Maybelline,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Johnny B. Goode” and many others.
Chuck Berry : Movie Trailer
Award-winning filmmaker Jon Brewer melds archival performance footage and ruminations on Berry’s influence from other music greats with an exploration of the legendary guitarist’s personal life and experience as a Black artist traversing the American racial landscape of the 1950s onward.

Not rated, 89 minutes.
Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat 

This Sunday, October 4, we will be airing our 22nd episode of Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat, our online concert series! Since April, we’ve been inviting local bands and artists to The Ramkat to record a set of their music that we edit into 30-minute episodes. Everyone involved - the artists and our team - wear masks and practice social distancing. We present these concerts much like we would a live show at the venue: our sound engineer Brian Doub mixes the band and Michael Schmid runs lights.

Episodes premiere every Sunday at 8 PM Eastern on our Facebook and YouTube pages. If you haven’t caught an episode of Home Sweet Home yet, we encourage you to check them out!
Though we are making these shows available online for free, we are asking viewers to consider making a donation in support of the artists and the series. You can send a tip via Venmo at @The-Ramkat or through PayPal at info@theramkat.com. We appreciate your support!

