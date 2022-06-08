Chelsea Theater to host award winning film, MEMORIA, for one week only as it makes its final North Carolina appearance in 2022
The Chelsea Theater is thrilled to present, for one week only, the Cannes Film Festival award winning film, MEMORIA. Opening on June 17, this film is being shown in only a limited number of theaters around the country each week. This exclusive opportunity is part of the artistic vision of the filmmaker who has come to be recognized as one of the most original voices in Asian and world cinema. MEMORIA, a film that has no plans to ever be streamed online, will make its final scheduled stop in North Carolina at the Chelsea theater from June 17-23; tickets are on sale now.
From the extraordinary mind of Palme D’or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starring Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes a bewildering drama about a Scottish woman, who, after hearing a loud “bang” at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia.
Apichatpong’s previous feature films, short films and installations have won him widespread international recognition and numerous awards, including the Cannes Palme d’Or in 2010 with UNCLE BOONMEE WHO CAN RECALL HIS PAST LIVES. His TROPICAL MALADY won the Cannes Competition Jury Prize in 2004 and BLISSFULLY YOURS won the Cannes Un Certain Regard Award in 2002. SYNDROMES AND A CENTURY (2006) was recognized as one of the best films of the last decade in several 2010 polls. MEMORIA, which was shot in Colombia, will be the first feature he has made outside Thailand and the first with an international cast. Born in Bangkok, Apichatpong grew up in Khon Kaen in northeastern Thailand. He began making films and video shorts in 1994 and completed his first feature in 2000. He has also mounted exhibitions and installations in many countries since 1998 and is now also recognized as a major international visual artist. His first live performance “Fever Room” (2015) has been presented at major theatrical venues and festivals in Gwangju, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Vienna and Tokyo and other cities.
The Chelsea Theater is the area’s only nonprofit theater devoted entirely to film. The newly renovated Chelsea presents first run independent and documentary films, with an emphasis on films by international, diverse, and underrepresented filmmakers emphasizing films with limited distribution. New films open every Friday and include evening and matinee options throughout the week. The Chelsea’s three screen theater means more options, and more chances to see award winning films and festival favorites that you won’t find at the mainstream theaters.
Visit thechelseatheater.org for this week’s titles and showtimes.
