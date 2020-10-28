“FEEL-GOOD”
NOVEMBER MOVIE SCREENINGS
After Carolina Theatre’s highly successful return to screening films with Halloween-favorite Hocus Pocus, the historic movie palace will bring ten “feel-good” films to their 40-foot BIG screen in November. Titles include: Airplane! (1980) on November 5, The Lion King (1994) on November 8, Back to the Future (1985) on November 10, Saving Private Ryan (1998) on November 11, Remember the Titans (2000) on November 12, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) on November 15, Hidden Figures (2016) on November 19, Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse (2018) on November 22, Forrest Gump (1994) on November 24, and Black Panther (2018) on November 28.
Only 100 guests will be admitted to each screening to allow for social distancing in the 1100-seat auditorium. Tickets are $8, with taxes and fees included. All ticket sales are by advance online purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com. Tickets are on sale now. Sales end at 5pm the day of each screening. No tickets will be sold at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase. Movie details are below.
AIRPLANE!
Thursday, November 5, 7PM
Hoping he can win back the love of his life, Ted Striker follows Elaine onto a flight she is working on as a stewardess. Unfortunately, Ted’s wartime trauma left him with a pathological fear of flying and “a drinking problem”. When the crew and passengers fall ill from food poisoning, leaving no one to land the plane, all eyes are on Ted, an ex-fighter pilot with something to prove! Directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker. Starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lorna Patterson. 1980. Rated PG. One hour, 28 minutes.
THE LION KING
Sunday, November 8, 2PM
A young lion prince, Simba, is cast out of his pride by his cruel Uncle Scar, who claims Simba is responsible for his father’s death. While Scar rules with an iron paw, Simba grows up beyond the Savannah, living by the philosophy Hakuna Matata: No worries for the rest of your days! But when his past comes to haunt him, Simba must decide his fate: Will he remain an outcast or face his fears and become what he was destined to be? Directed by Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers. 1994. Rated G. One hour, 29 minutes.
BACK TO THE FUTURE
Tuesday, November 10, 7PM
Marty McFly is a just a regular teenager whose life is a dump. His father, George, is constantly bullied by his supervisor Biff Tannen and his mother, Lorraine, is an overweight alcoholic. One day, Marty gets a call from his scientist friend Dr. “Doc” Emmet Brown telling Marty to meet him at Twin Pines Mall at 1:15 AM where Doc unveils a time machine that runs off of plutonium built into a DeLorean and demonstrates it to Marty. Marty accidentally activates the time machine, sending him back to 1955 where he accidentally gets in the way of his teenage parents meeting. Marty must find a way to convince Doc that he is from another time, reunite his parents, and ultimately get back to the future. Directed by Robert Zemeckis. Starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson, Lea Thompson 1985. Rated PG. 1 hour, 56 minutes.
SAVING PRIVATE RYAN
Wednesday, November 11, 7PM
Captain John Miller takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realties of war, while searching for Ryan, each man embarks upon a personal journey and discovers their own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency and courage. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore. 1998. Rated R. Two hours, 49 minutes.
REMEMBER THE TITANS
Thursday, November 12, 7PM
The true story of a newly appointed African-American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit. In Virginia, high school football is a way of life, an institution revered, each game celebrated more lavishly than Christmas, each playoff distinguished more grandly than any national holiday. And with such recognition, comes powerful emotions. In 1971 high school football was everything to the people of Alexandria. But when the local school board was forced to integrate an all black school with an all white school, the very foundation of football’s great tradition was put to the test. Directed by Boaz Yakin. Starring Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Wood Harris. 2000. Rated PG. One hour, 53 minutes.
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL
Sunday, November 15, 2PM
After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott. Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie, and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Starring Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote. 1982. Rated PG. One hour, 55 minutes.
HIDDEN FIGURES
Thursday, November 19, 7PM
Three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world. Directed by Theodore Melfi. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe. 2016. Rated PG. Two hours, 7 minutes.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE
Sunday, November 22, 2PM
Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world. Starring Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld. 2018. Rated PG. One hour, 57 minutes.
FORREST GUMP
Tuesday, November 24, 7PM
The presidencies of Kennedy and Johnson, the events of Vietnam, Watergate and other historical events unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75, whose only desire is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart.Directed by Robert Zemeckis. Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise. 1994. Rated PG-13. Two hours, 22 minutes.
BLACK PANTHER
Saturday, November 28, 7PM
After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. Directed by Ryan Coogler. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o. 2018. Rated PG-13. Two hours, 14 minutes.
THE GHOSTLIGHT CONCERTS
Two new shows have been added to the lineup for The Ghostlight Concerts, an emerging artist series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage. Since the series debuted in early October, each performance has sold out. New to the Ghostlight roster are Soultriii with support by King Ibe Bello on November 14, and Quilla and Molly McGinn and Friends on December 19.
Ghostlight Concerts are limited to 25 guests for each show. Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus NC Sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item, and one beverage. All ticket sales are by advance online purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com. Sales end at 5pm the day before each performance. These events are being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date. Full show details are outlined below.
SOULTRIII
With support by King Ibe Bello
Saturday, November 14, 8:00PM
Soultriii (pronounced Sultry) is a NC hybrid band of R&B, Neo-Soul, Pop, Rock, etc. You name it, they rock it in harmonized perfection. Each note redefines a unique sound for an industry that has lost its soulful feeling. Individually, each member is gifted and special, but together they are EXCEPTIONAL.
Opening the show is North Carolina’s own king of Afro Beats – King Ibe Bello - who combines traditional African music with elements of jazz, soul and funk.
QUILLA
With Molly McGinn and Friends
Saturday, December 19, 8:00PM
Quilla is an electronic music producer, vocalist, songwriter and educator, known for her ethereal soundscapes, hypnotizing beats and vocal loop compositions. Quilla will perform tracks from her new critically acclaimed album, including guest violinist Kate Tobey and Americana artist Molly McGinn.
Opening the evening are Molly McGinn & Friends, playing their signature style of jazz-infused Americana. The band includes notable NC artists, such as DeShawn Hickman, Sam Fribush, Charlie Hunter, and Alex Bingham
Tickets to these and all events at the Carolina Theatre can be purchased online at CarolinaTheatre.com. Guests must provide the emailed ticket receipt and signed liability waiver upon entry. A complete guest list and blank waivers will be on hand at the door.
