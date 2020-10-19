Greensboro, NC –The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces a return to screening films with Hocus Pocus, as well as the addition of two live concerts to the ongoing Ghostlight Concert Series in the Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium. Details on these events are below.
The Carolina Theatre has taken thorough precautions to ensure a safe event experience. Events are designed for contactless entry. All guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, maintain social distancing, and wear a face covering while not seated. Complimentary disposable masks will be available on request. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to scheduled show times. Temperatures may be taken upon entry. Only ticketed guests will be allowed in, and there will not be any walk-up sales. Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at CarolinaTheatre.com.
HOCUS POCUS
After over seven months, film screenings will resume at the historic movie palace with the Halloween-favorite, Hocus Pocus. Only 100 guests will be admitted to each screening to allow for social distancing in the 1200-seat auditorium. Tickets are $8, with taxes and fees included. All ticket sales are by advance online purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com. Tickets are on sale now. Sales end at 5pm the day before each screening. Concessions will be available for purchase. Movie details are below.
HOCUS POCUS
Tuesday, October 27, 7PM
Wednesday, October 28, 7PM
Three outlandishly wild witches return from 17th century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. The tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth, but first they have to get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Rated PG. 1993. 1h 36m.
THE GHOSTLIGHT CONCERTS
Two new shows have been added to the lineup for The Ghostlight Concerts, an emerging artist series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage. Since the series debuted in early October, each performance has sold out. New to the Ghostlight roster are Viva La Muerte and The Greensbrothers on October 31, and Debbie the Artist and Black Haüs on November 7.
Ghostlight Concerts are limited to 25 guests for each show. Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus NC Sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item, and one beverage. All ticket sales are by advance online purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com. Sales end at 5pm the day before each performance. These events are being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date. Full show details are outlined below.
VIVA LA MUERTE
With The Greensbrothers opening
Saturday, October 31, 8:00PM
THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT
Viva la Muerte is a spiritual walkabout of thoughtful music that doesn’t forget to have fun. They play psychedelic Americana, a music with blurred borders and respect for the deep roots of American music. Selected by YES! Weekly readers as THE BEST ORIGINAL BAND IN THE TRIAD in 2019, it is no surprise they have received critical acclaim for their original recordings.
Opening the show is The Greensbrothers, a quintet that blends crystal clear melodic improvisation in a dirty copper still of greasy deep-pocket polyrhythms, creating a flavor that is unforgettable, complex and burns like heck.
DEBBIE THE ARTIST
With Black Haüs opening
Saturday, November 7, 8:00PM
ON SALE NOW
Debbie the Artist (they/themme) is a non-binary black-queer-feminist who embodies the power of creative expression as a vehicle for social change. Tenacity and fearlessness are baked directly into Debbie the Artist’s musical and artistic endeavors. Their music transcends the boundaries of westernized notation and genre, being informed by what they’ve learned classically, as well as their personification of jazzy improvisations, rock and roll riffs, and bluesy “Soul Cries.” Debbie writes music rooted primarily in the lived experiences of love, loss, magic, and triumph.
Opening the show is Black Haüs, four unapologetic black men making music together in a time when bands are dead, and re-inventing what it means to be black in today’s era. No genre boundaries. No artistic limits. No conforming.
Tickets to these and all events at the Carolina Theatre can be purchased online at CarolinaTheatre.com. Guests must provide the emailed ticket receipt and signed liability waiver upon entry. A complete guest list and blank waivers will be on hand at the door.
