Generic title. Generic movie. Everyone just seems to be going through the motions in Retribution, the latest Liam Neeson action outing — and that includes the leading man himself.
Neeson turned down the role of James Bond (reportedly at the behest of his wife Natasha Richardson), which allowed Pierce Brosnan to step into 007’s shoes, but later established a second career as the hero in a series of high-concept action films. Retribution is officially a remake of the Spanish thriller El Desconocido but unofficially a belated entry in the Speed sweepstakes, and none the better for it.
Neeson’s Matt Turner is a partner in an international hedge fund who gets a (very) rude awakening one day while taking his kids to school when he receives an anonymous phone call (from “Unknown” — which is coincidentally the title of an earlier Neeson shoot-‘em-up) informing him that there’s a bomb underneath his car seat. Indeed there is, and should he exit the car it will explode.
Thus begins a particularly listless game of cat-and-mouse, with Matt barreling through the streets of Berlin at his tormentor’s behest. Blackmail’s the name of the game, and when some of Matt’s business partners start getting blown up under similar circumstances, he is inexplicably suspected of masterminding the scheme. Chris Salmanpour’s screenplay (his first) is heavy on contrivance and light on credibility, and Nimrod Antal’s direction peculiarly uninspired. Even at 90 minutes, Retribution is something of a chore to sit through. One doesn’t so much watch the film as look at it, waiting impatiently for it to end. There are no surprises here.
Embeth Davidtz (who should have had a bigger career) is reunited with Neeson some 30 years after Schindler’s List, and capably fills the otherwise one-dimensional “worried-wife” role, Lilly Aspell and Jack Champion breathe a bit of life into the bickering kids, and Matthew Modine adequately portrays Matt’s seemingly avuncular boss. As the Europol investigator on his trail, Noma Dumezweni (recently seen in The Little Mermaid) appears utterly disinterested.
Even the undeniably talented Neeson looks bored, and who can blame him? He’s been down this road before (no pun intended), and even by undemanding B-movie standards Retribution doesn’t make the grade. But, yes, it does end with a boom. And then it’s over.
See Mark Burger's reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
