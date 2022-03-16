Campion and cast ride tall in The Power of the Dog

Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) altered its rules to include streaming outlets, none has been more successful than Netflix. In only a few short years, such Netflix offerings as Roma (2018), The Irishman (2019), and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) have all reaped numerous Oscar nominations, with Alfonso Cuaron winning Best Director for Roma.
The convenient availability of Netflix, within the comfort and confines of one’s own home, has proven more effective than the usual hype and hoopla employed by Hollywood studios (and independents) to tout their potential Oscar candidates and increased considerably during the COVID pandemic, in which viewership skyrocketed while attendance at traditional theaters suffered.
Last year alone, Netflix films earned over 70 Academy Award nominations, with The Power of the Dog topping all films with 12. This well-made and extremely well-acted adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel marks the return of screenwriter/producer/director Jane Campion to feature films, her last having been Bright Star in 2009. Whether The Power of the Dog is the best film nominated for Best Picture is, of course, debatable. The Academy Awards are always good for controversy and debate and have been almost since their inception nearly a century ago.
Set in 1925 Montana but convincingly filmed in Campion’s traditional New Zealand stomping grounds, this certainly qualifies as a Western given its setting and prevalent attitude. The film is not necessarily a revisionist Western, but more a character study with subtle, simmering undercurrents that come to a boil as the narrative progresses. These are the elements that Campion emphasizes, rather than the stereotypical shoot-‘em-up between good guys and bad guys.
Benedict Cumberbatch, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Director, digs deep and dark into the role of Phil Burbank, the grizzled loner who runs the family ranch alongside his brother George (Jesse Plemons, nominated for Best Supporting Actor). The ranch hands take their orders from Phil, George’s presence almost an afterthought. Phil does likewise, needling George at every turn, calling him “Fatso” and reminding him that without him — Phil — the ranch would be a failure.
George marries Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst, nominated for Best Supporting Actress), a shy widow who runs a local restaurant and has a sensitive, studious son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee, also nominated for Best Supporting Actor). Rose is utterly intimidated by Phil, whose disdain for her marriage to George he doesn’t try to hide, and she begins to drink heavily. Although used to his brother’s behavior, George is powerless to intervene.
The Western has long been a traditional milieu for machismo, but The Power of the Dog incorporates a twist – one that may not be altogether surprising to observant viewers. Phil is so aggressive, particularly in challenging the masculinity of others — even George — that it’s clear he has something to hide. He is unable to express any semblance of vulnerability, and by the time he does, it’s too late.
Augmented by Jonny Greenwood’s highly effective score (yet another Oscar nomination), The Power of the Dog isn’t lacking for scope or sweep. It’s a true Western saga, with elements of Edna Ferber’s Giant and various works by Tennessee Williams. (Rose isn’t too distant a cousin to A Streetcar Named Desire’s Blanche DuBois.)
The performances, particularly those of Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee, register very strongly. Plemons and Dunst, a couple in real life, are also highly effective, although their characters tend to fade into the background in the latter stretches. Campion, who earned three Oscar nominations here (producer, director, and screenwriter), has always been able to coax good work from her actors. Even her 2003 American debut In the Cut, which has its defenders but considerably more detractors, saw Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Jason Leigh play their roles, sketchy though they were, with conviction.
In addition to its symbolic touches, some considerably more overt than others, The Power of the Dog occasionally gets bogged down by its stately pacing. It’s also a very dry film, and rather a clinical one. Its emotions are present but also strangely muted, even dispassionate. Nevertheless, should the film dominate the Oscars (March 27, 2022), it wouldn’t be a crime or a steal. Worse films have won the big one. Then again, so too have better ones.
— The Power of the Dog is now streaming on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.