DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE (1920) – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 7PM
BUSH/MARSHALL/MEYER/MEYER – SATURDAY, JANUARY 22, 8PM
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA – SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2PM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces the return of the Silent Series at the Carolina with the 1920 classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, accompanied by Michael Britt on the theatre’s Robert Morton pipe organ, and the Carolina Theatre Presents series with Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Tickets for the three shows will go on sale Thursday, July 29, at noon.
COMING TO THE SILENT SERIES AT THE CAROLINA:
DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE (1920)
Tuesday, October 26, 7:00 pm
ACCOMPANIED BY MICHAEL BRITT
Tickets on sale Thursday, July 29, at noon
The iconic silent movie will be accompanied by acclaimed organist Michael Britt LIVE on the Carolina Theatre’s Robert Morton Pipe Organ. Original to the Carolina’s opening night in 1927, the organ is the only remaining Robert Morton Pipe Organ in the state. Tickets are $7, taxes and fees included.
ABOUT DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE
Based on the Robert Louis Stevenson story, Dr. Jekyll, a London physician and philanthropist, becomes fascinated with the dual nature of man after the extravagant Sir George Carew exposes him to temptation. When he discovers a drug that separates the good from the evil, he decides to live both roles and names his evil persona Mr. Hyde. Jekyll becomes fascinated with the two contrasting sides of human nature, but it is not long before Hyde’s personality begins to dominate Jekyll's affairs, leading to murder and obsession. Starring John Barrymore, Brandon Hurst, and Martha Mansfield. 1920, Not Rated, 1 hour and 7 minutes.
ABOUT MICHAEL BRITT
A Baltimore native, Michael T. Britt began piano studies at age 12. After studying piano and organ at the Peabody Preparatory School, Michael entered the Peabody Conservatory of Music in 1979. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Organ Performance having been the recipient of the Richard L. Phelps Award and a three-time recipient of the Richard Ross Award for organ. In 1980, Michael became the Associate Organist at the Shrine of the Little Flower and in 1981, was appointed Minister of Music where he served for nearly 26 years. In 2012, Michael was appointed Minister of Music and Organist at Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church in Baltimore, Maryland. He is also on the faculty at the Community College of Baltimore County and serves as Organist at Beth-El Congregation as well as house organist at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland.
Britt maintains an active schedule as a recitalist and silent film accompanist. He performs yearly at the chapel at Princeton University, the Byrd Theatre in Richmond, Virginia, and the American Film Institute in Silver Spring, Maryland. He has also performed at the Riverside Church in New York City, and in 2009 was invited to perform at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France.
COMING TO THE CAROLINA THEATRE PRESENTS SERIES:
BUSH/MARSHALL/MEYER/MEYER
January 22, 2022, 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale Thursday, July 29, at noon
American Music masters Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, and Edgar Meyer join together with George Meyer for a special collaboration usually only heard on the summer bluegrass festival circuit! Expect to hear works from the genre bending Short Trip Home album of many years ago as well as new music written especially for this tour. Edgar’s son George is charting his own course in the musical world and represents the next generation of artists expressing their unique voices and perspective, and he certainly has strong roots.
Tickets are $65, $50, $45, $30 or $25, depending on location. $3 facility fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket.
GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA
January 30, 2022, 2:00 pm
Tickets on sale Thursday, July 29, at noon
The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since. Hits include Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Tuxedo Junction, Kalamazoo, At Last, A String of Pearls, and many more.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $27 for seniors, students, or military. $25 for groups of 10+. A $3 facility fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Masks are recommended unless fully vaccinated. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated.)
- The theatre’s concession stand is open.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, and dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
