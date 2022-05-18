Booty call: Holland and Wahlberg embark on a treasure hunt in Uncharted

There’s a distinct air of familiarity watching Uncharted, the expansive big-screen adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game. For all its elaborate action sequences, perhaps we’ve been inundated by so many big-buck extravaganzas that CGI spectacles doesn’t have the novelty they once did. Or perhaps it’s that Uncharted simply isn’t particularly original.
That said, it is however to its credit there have been many other movies based on video games that are far worse than this one. Uncharted may not be particularly inspired, but at least it’s competent. It may be predictable, but it’s not boring. Yet there’s only so much executive producer/director Ruben Fleischer (of Zombieland fame) can bring to a simplistic screenplay, which is credited to Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, from a story by Judkins, Jon Hanley Rosenberg, and Mark D. Walker.
Taking a brief respite from his web-slinging duties as Spider-Man, Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake, a nimble-fingered pickpocket recruited by treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), who’s made it his life’s mission to locate a fortune in gold lost by Ferdinand Magellan five centuries before.
Thus begins the typical globe-hopping adventure, which takes Nathan and Sully from New York City to Barcelona in search of the treasure. They are joined by Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali), a fellow treasure hunter of slippery repute, and opposed by Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who covets the treasure for himself and is aided by slinky, razor-wielding femme fatale Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle, in her feature debut).
There are the requisite feats of death-defying derring-‘do, and Holland’s acrobatic athleticism is put to good use once again, although this time he’s unencumbered by the trademark Spider-Man outfit. There are cobwebbed catacombs and secret passages to be crept through, countless booby traps to be avoided, and an obligatory double-cross or two (or more) for our heroes to contend with. Given that this is the first in a proposed film franchise — yes, another one — it’s hardly a surprise how it all turns out, although it may be surprising to some how a 500-year-old ship, having been beached in a grotto for much of that time, remains remarkably intact and undamaged when extracted by helicopter from its hiding place. Evidently, Magellan had his ships built to last.
Holland (also an executive producer) and Wahlberg are, as always, affable company — even if their dialogue consists primarily of lukewarm one-liners and putdowns. At least they make more of an impression than either Ali or Gabrielle. As for Banderas, whatever interest a change-of-pace villain role might conceivably hold quickly evaporates. Like a lot of Uncharted, he seems to be operating on auto-pilot, giving a pallid performance and leaving most of his dirty work to Gabrielle.
But, for undiscriminating adrenaline junkies and video-game aficionados, Uncharted may provide enough spills and thrills for an evening’s (or afternoon’s) entertainment. It is what it is, no more and no less.
- Uncharted is playing in theaters and is available on DVD ($30.99 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($38.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($45.99 retail) from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
