Beware the blue jeans

A movie about a killer pair of blue jeans had better be played for laughs, and director/co-writer Elza Kephart’s blood-soaked Slaxx is not without its inspired gags.
With a speedy running time of under 80 minutes and the action confined to a trendy clothing store, Slaxx prattles along in reasonably watchable agreeable fashion for genre buffs and gore hounds in a loose mood.
The store’s staff, including rookie clerk Libby (likable Romane Denis), have been tasked with setting up one of its big promotions, to introduce Super Shapers jeans to customers. Made on the cheap, but costing far more, these form-fitting jeans are expected to be the hottest-selling item of the season.
Too bad, then, that they’ve been manufactured under strictly corrupt standards — despite advertisements to the contrary — using third-world sweatshop practices. Is it any wonder that a pair would become possessed by a vengeful spirit?
That the store is in overnight lockdown proves predictably fateful — and fatal — as the rampaging blue jeans begin making mincemeat (literally) out of the staff. Unctuous manager Craig (Brett Donahue) is desperate to avoid a panic, or bad publicity, but as the bodies pile up his best-laid plans for cover-up go awry. (It’s no surprise what eventually befalls Craig.)
The special effects are sometimes inventive and sometimes laughable — it is a pair of killer jeans, after all — but Kephart doesn’t skimp on the blood. But there’s the nagging feeling that the concept might have been better served in a shorter, tighter format, perhaps as part of an anthology.
The elements of black comedy are, to say the least, consistently obvious, and the characters tend to be unlikable, with the exception of Libby and cynical co-worker Shruti (newcomer Sehar Bhojani), so it’s hard to muster much interest beyond seeing how violently they die. The film’s downbeat ending is also something of a drawback, but Slaxx is likely on track toward cult status.
— Slaxx is available on VOD, digital HD, and on DVD from RLJE Films ($27.97 retail).
