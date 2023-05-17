Having successfully resurrected such popular franchises with Shin Godzilla (2016) and last year’s Shin Ultraman, award-winning filmmaker Hideaki Anno now brings his unique vision to another cult favorite: The Japanese TV series Kamen Rider, which ran from 1971-’73 and has been a cult favorite ever since — as well as a personal favorite of Anno’s.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Kamen Rider’s cancellation, Fathom Events and Toei Company Ltd. have joined forces to present Shin Kamen Rider, which will make its U.S. theatrical premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31st at hundreds of theaters nationwide, including the Greensboro Grande & RPX, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Tickets are $14.95 (general admission) and $12.81 (children under 12) and can be purchased here: https://www.fathomevents.com/. The film will be shown in its original Japanese with English subtitles. Additional theaters may be added closer to the screening date.
Shin Kamen Rider adheres closely to the Shin Kamen mythos fashioned by series creator Shotari Ishinomori (1938-’98), one of Japan’s most esteemed comic artists and widely revered as one of the architects of manga, having also created Astro Boy, 8th Man, and what would later be known as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The original Kamen Rider ran for 98 episodes and has been in syndication ever since, where it gained an international following among manga mavens.
The film version stars Sosuke Ikematsu as Takeshi Hongo, a hotshot biker who is kidnapped by the operatives of the Sustainable Happiness Organization with Computational Knowledge Embedded Remodeling — better known as “S.H.O.C.K.E.R.” — and transformed into a grasshopper-hybrid cyborg with amazing superpowers. (Folks, you can’t make this stuff up!)
With the help of potential love interest Ruriko Midorikawa (Minami Hamabe), Hongo is able to escape the S.H.O.C.K.E.R. stronghold in explosive fashion. Adopting the guise of the “Masked Rider,” Hongo declares war on S.H.O.C.K.E.R. and embarks on a one-man (or one-cyborg) crusade to thwart their plans for global domination while coming to terms with his new powers and the responsibility that comes with them.
Shin Kamen Rider is Anno’s love letter to one of Japan’s most enduring “tokusatsu” franchises and the motorcycle-bound superhero he describes as his dearest childhood icon. Fans of the series will undoubtedly detect the many easter eggs and nods spanning the franchise’s history.
“Hideaki Anno is living the dream of every teenager with a video camera and some action figures,” wrote Matt Schley in The Japan Times. “With Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, and now Shin Kamen Rider, the director has been handed the reins to Japan’s most beloved special-effects franchises and allowed to run wild. Anno embraces the 1970s-style camp to its hilt. This film isn’t a parody, though: He’s having fun, not poking fun. The reverence for the material is evident.”
For more information, visit https://www.fathomevents.com/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
