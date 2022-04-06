Ball of fire: Leading lady brings edge to Deadly Cuts

Writer/director Rachel Carey’s award-winning feature debut, Deadly Cuts, is a colorful, good-natured black comedy, a “chick flick” and an underdog story — although it’s not entirely surprising how it all turns out.
Set in the working-class town of Piglinstown — insert your own joke here, because the characters do it early and often — this fluffy Irish confection details the goings-on at Deadly Cuts, the resident beauty salon, owned and operated by Michelle (Angeline Ball). The members of the staff are eager to participate in the annual Ahh Hair competition, which recognizes the top hair salon in the United Kingdom, but Michelle — who has a history with the competition — isn’t necessarily stoked. Indeed, she’d rather not participate at all.
There are, however, hurdles to overcome. The first is Deano (Ian Lloyd Anderson), a thug in a white tracksuit who demands protection money from local merchants but tends to terrorize them anyway. The other is Darren Flynn (Aidan McArdle), an obnoxiously officious local politico — replete with bad comb over — whose response to Deano’s threats is to close all businesses in the neighborhood, starting with Deadly Cuts, and sell the property to a big developer.
The first hurdle is overcome when Deano barrels into the salon and begins assaulting Michelle and the girls. This proves to be a fatal error for Deano, both figuratively and literally. With Deano gone, Flynn only accelerates his plans to close Deadly Cuts, so their only hope is to win the Ahh Hair competition.
With its cheeky humor and salty (but amusing) language, Deadly Cuts is something of a big-screen sitcom. The personal lives of the characters are only sketchily depicted, but the performances give it a big boost.
First and foremost is Ball, fondly remembered for her debut as teen dream Imelda Quirke in Alan Parker’s 1991 classic The Commitments. Like many actors in that cast, Ball continued her career primarily in the United Kingdom, winning some awards along the way. This is her largest feature role in some time, and she delivers on all counts, conjuring up wistful girlishness and cynical churlishness. She’s vulnerable yet resilient, and particularly adept at playing mother hen to her quirky, eccentric co-workers (Ericka Roe, Shauna Higgins, and newcomer Lauren Larkin, all great fun).
Anderson, so loathsome as the volatile ex-husband in Phyllida Lloyd’s award-winning 2020 drama Herself, continues his string of unlikable screen characters as the dim but diabolical Deano. Victoria Smurfit turns up as Michelle’s old Ahh Hair nemesis, Pippa, and Louis Lovett has a merry old time as D’Logan Doyle, the sort of self-absorbed celebrity hairstylist who comes with his own introductory, and incredibly self-indulgent, rap number. The world of hairstyling belongs to D’Logan Doyle’s, and don’t you forget it — because he sure won’t let you.
The black-comedy elements could have been darker and sharper (no pun intended), but as an unabashed crowd-pleaser, Deadly Cuts offers a frothy, pleasant diversion. It moves along at a nice pace, and even if the outcome of the competition is never in doubt, there’s a sassy sweetness to the proceedings that’s hard to resist.
— Deadly Cuts is available on iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten, Sky Store, Amazon, Volta, and IFI@Home.
