Award-winning Pixar Cooperative Film short takes aim at curbing gun violence

The timing, unfortunately, is perfect for A Normal Conversation, an award-winning short film made by filmmaker Gairo Cuevas, a cinematographer and editor for the creative content department at Pixar Animation Studios, the illustrious computer-animation subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, which has made some of the most acclaimed animated features in history, including Finding Nemo (2003), The Incredibles (2004), Wall-E (2008), and Up (2009) — all of which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. In total, Pixar’s films have earned 23 Oscars, 11 Grammy Awards, and 10 Golden Globe Awards.
A Normal Conversation is, however, a live-action film, one that delves into the ongoing and seemingly escalating spate of school shootings throughout the nation. The film, which was produced in collaboration with Pixar’s Cooperative Film Program, is currently available for viewing here: https://vimeo.com/666055944.
The film stars newcomers Sofiarose Mineghino as Emma and Bella Cvengros as Becks, best friends and classmates who are returning home after a memorial service for several friends who were murdered by a fellow classmate.
“I wanted to showcase the issue of gun violence through the perspective of two teenagers because school shootings are a massive problem in our society,” explained Cuevas. “Kids deserve a world free of gun violence. And in order to do that, we have to keep pushing for positive solutions to end the deadly gun culture plaguing America.”
Last year, The Gun Violence Archive recorded more gun deaths (excluding suicides) than any other year since its founding in 2014, and as current events have shown, they’ve been on the rise. The Cooperative Film Program at Pixar allows its employees the opportunity to produce personal film projects at the studio under the basic premise “If you have a film project you are passionate about and are prepared to work on the project during your unpaid, free time, then Pixar offers resources to make it happen; (the goal is to) give filmmakers the opportunity to expand and grow their creative skills while experiencing what it takes to mount a production.”
For more information, visit the official Pixar website: https://www.pixar.com/inclusion.
