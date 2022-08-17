Author and wife of TV legend Bob "Gilligan" Denver to Attend Mayberry Days
-Dreama Denver Official Guest For Celebration of Classic Television and Nostalgia -
Dreama Denver, celebrated author and the wife of TV legend Bob Denver, whose roles on Gilligan's Island, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis as well as appearances on The Andy Griffith Show have cemented a legacy amongst lovers of classic television, will attend the much anticipated 2022 Mayberry Days Festival from Sept. 22-24.
Dreama Denver's appearance at the annual celebration of the beloved Andy Griffith Show and other classics of TV history comes on the heels of the recent digital reissue of Bob Denver's long-unavailable audiobook for his biography GILLIGAN, MAYNARD AND ME. Mrs. Denver will be meeting fans and signing copies of her many books and more. Of her appearance at 2022 Mayberry Days, Dreama says, "Mayberry Days is more fun than the law should allow! I wish every single person out there could experience this remarkable step back in time. For Andy Griffith Show lovers who’ve never been, I can’t recommend it highly enough. For those who come every year, I can’t wait to see you again".
To learn more about Dreama Denver and the legacy of Bob Denver, visit: https://bobdenver.com/
About Mayberry Days
Mayberry Days® is a festival for the whole family with activities and events for the fans who long for the days when life was simple and the sheriff didn't carry a gun. Enjoy a bottle of pop while playing checkers, relax to music from many local bands playing the same songs that Andy grew up with and performed on The Andy Griffith Show.
From the first concert to "The Emmett" golf tournament on Thursday to eating a porkchop sandwich to singing along on the last song at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Sunday evening, there is something for everyone in the family. The Surry Arts Council and City of Mount Airy welcome fans of all ages and from all around the world to Mayberry Days. Make plans now to attend this family-friendly festival and enjoy days filled with the Mayberry spirit.
Mayberry Days events take place at or around the Andy Griffith Playhouse, in the Historic Earle Theatre, in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre (below the museum) or at the Blackmon Amphitheatre unless otherwise noted in the schedule. The Surry Arts Council venues are within walking distance of each other, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes and clothes (the festival goes on, rain or shine). There is limited free parking in the numerous municipal lots downtown for the earlybirds.
Be sure to come visit Mount Airy during other times of the year as well. The Andy Griffith Museum is open 7 days a week and the Surry Arts Council has events going on throughout the year, so there are plenty of reasons to return.
Tickets are now available for select 2022 shows with more coming as they are scheduled. Don't wait until the last minute before they are sold out!
