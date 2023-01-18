This year marks the 70th birthday of Roman Holiday (1953), the classic romantic comedy that earned Audrey Hepburn an Academy Award for Best Actress and launched her to super-stardom. Now, Fathom Events has teamed with Paramount Pictures to bring the film back to theaters this month. Of the hundreds of theaters nationwide offering this special presentation, two are located right here in the Piedmont Triad: The Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro, and the Regal Palladium Stadium 14, 5830 Samet Drive, High Point.
Roman Holiday will be presented in both theaters at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. this Sunday (January 22) and 7 p.m. next Wednesday (January 25). Tickets are $13.34 (general admission) and $10.68 (children under 12) and can be purchased here: https://www.fathomevents.com/. The film will be preceded by an introduction from noted film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, who will discuss behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of Roman Holiday.
In her first starring role, Hepburn plays Ann, a wistful and restless young princess on a European tour. Exhausted by the breakneck schedule, she impetuously and surreptitiously slips out of her country’s embassy to tour the city of Rome on her own, unencumbered by security or paparazzi.
Princess Ann encounters Joe Bradley, an easy-going correspondent for an American news service who doesn’t initially recognize her, and a tentative relationship begins, amid the architectural and cultural splendor of Rome. When he realizes who his potential paramour really is, he initially envisions a big scoop, only to realize that his feelings for her are genuine. Adding to the fun is Eddie Albert as Joe’s best bud, the wisecracking shutterbug Irving Radovich.
Peck, an established star by this point, was initially promised solo billing above the title, but was so impressed by Hepburn’s performance that he requested Paramount to give the actress equal billing, a gesture that speaks volumes about the integrity of Gregory Peck.
In addition to Hepburn’s win for Best Actress, Roman Holiday also won Oscars for Best Costume Design (Edith Head) and, somewhat more controversially, Best Story. Although the credited writer was Ian McLellan Hunter, the actual writer was Dalton Trumbo, who had been blacklisted. Ironically, the very same thing happened three years later when Trumbo’s story for The Brave One (1956) won the Oscar in the same category under the pseudonym “Robert Rich.” It wasn’t until two decades later that Trumbo would receive his rightful due.
Roman Holiday was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Albert), Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography (black-and-white), Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white), and Best Editing.
For one night only — Friday, January 27 — Trafalgar Releasing will present the concert film Billie Eilish Live at the O2 (extended cut) in theaters around the world, including three right here in the Piedmont Triad: The Grand 18, 5601 University Parkway, Winston-Salem (7 p.m.); the Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro (7 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.); and the Regal Palladium Stadium 14, 5830 Samet Drive, High Point (7 p.m.).
Tickets for The Grand 18 screening are $19.27. Tickets for the Regal Greensboro Grande and Regal Palladium screenings are $13.34, and tickets can be purchased at https://www.billieattheo2.com/home/.
Director Sam Wrench, who helmed Billie Eilish the WorldBs A Little Blurry (2021), employed 20 full-censor cameras with cinematic glass to capture every moment of Eilish’s concert at the O2 in London, as part of her record-breaking “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” It was originally livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and earned a nomination as Best Music Film for the upcoming Grammy Awards. This extended version includes six previously unreleased performances that have been incorporated into this exclusive screening event.
During the concert, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning Eilish belts out such chart-topping fan favorites as “Your Power,” “bad guy,” “Therefore I Am,” “bury a friend,” “my future,” “everything i wanted,” and, of course, “Happier Than Ever.” The film also captures more intimate moments as Eilish interacts with audience members.
A mere 21 years old, Billie Eilish has emerged as one of the 21st century’s biggest music superstars. She was the youngest artist to sweep the Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, and the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” which earned her an Academy Award. Eilish is currently in the midst of a sold-out world tour.
