Asteroid City contains familiar elements of the summer movie season, including aliens, spaceships, laser beams, special effects, police chases, hi-tech shenanigans, and scientific mumbo-jumbo. It also boasts the sort of star-studded cast that could fill an entire Marvel movie franchise — and, indeed, some have participated in those: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Hong Chou, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Margot Robbie, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Bob Balaban, and others.
But these conventional elements have fallen into the hands — and purview — of the never-conventional Wes Anderson, who has once again conjured up a deliciously deadpan confection as sure to appeal to his aficionados as it will likely befuddle those unfamiliar with his oeuvre. Nevertheless, one thing is certain: There’s absolutely nothing like Asteroid City playing in theaters right now. Or, perhaps, will there ever be?
The film is structured as a three-act play, replete with chapter breaks, presented in the style of a 1950s-era TV anthology series along the lines of Playhouse 90 or, more specifically The Twilight Zone, with Cranston effectively channeling Rod Serling as the eponymous host.
The setting is the titular Southwestern town in 1955 as it hosts the annual three-day “Junior Stargazer” competition that pays tribute to youngsters who have developed scientific innovations. While atomic bomb tests are conducted nearby (replete with CGI mushroom clouds), the eclectic and eccentric group of parents and kids congregate, each dealing with their own individual emotional issues.
If there’s a main character, it’s Schwartzman’s Augie Steenbeck, a combat photographer (replete with shrapnel in his head) who has recently lost his wife — but waited three weeks before telling the children. Whether traumatic or comedic, everything is played completely straight, with the actors playing it in a measured, deadpan fashion — an Anderson trademark. With the exception of Carell’s avuncular motel manager, almost no one ever cracks a smile. Yet it’s that droll, dry handling of the material that makes Asteroid City stand out. It’s not necessarily a knee-slapper, but there are plenty of laughs here.
In typical Anderson fashion, Asteroid City moves at its own pace and to its own beat. The actors, some unofficial members of Anderson’s “repertory company” (Schwartzman, Brody, Dafoe, Norton, Swinton, Goldblum) and others new to the fold, all perform on the same wavelength. Some have major roles, others mere walk-ons, but everyone’s in good form. It’s particularly nice to see Wright, as the tight-lipped Army colonel hosting the event, enjoy a chance to display his comedic abilities, and it’s hardly a leap to suggest that Norton (as the playwright of Asteroid City) is channeling Tennessee Williams while Brody (as a disillusioned theater director) is channeling Elia Kazan and Dafoe (as a legendary acting teacher) channeling Lee Strasberg.
Asteroid City defies convention but it’s not defiant. It’s never mean-spirited or nasty, and oftentimes it’s upbeat, albeit in a quirkily roundabout fashion. Anderson’s approach to filmmaking occasionally recalls Robert Altman and the Coen Brothers yet it’s his own voice. The film echoes Lars von Trier’s Dogville (2003) — although it’s considerably more light-hearted — and prefigures Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer in its setting. Robert Yeoman’s virtuoso cinematography is magnificent and very likely an Oscar contender, and Anderson’s screenplay, based on a story he concocted with longtime collaborator Roman Coppola, is jam-packed with little observations and witticisms that enhance its overall impact.
For those audiences looking for an alternative to the big-bang, big-buck, big-screen blow-outs currently unspooling in cinemas, Asteroid City is certainly a refreshing alternative. It’s different, it’s distinctive, and it’s great fun.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
