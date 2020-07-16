Recently, I received the sad news that my friend, film historian and filmmaker Ted Newsom, passed away in California at the age of 67. His credits included the affectionate 1994 Edward D. Wood Jr. documentary Look Back in Angora (a film admired by editor Katie Murawski, no less!), co-writer (with John Brancato) of an early script for Spider-Man when it was the property of the infamous Cannon Films in the 1980s, and maker of Flesh & Blood (1994), the quintessential documentary about Britain’s Hammer Films.
When that film played at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival in the mid-’90s, I did a phone interview with him, and by the time I hung up, we were pals.
Years later, when the RiverRun International Film Festival was in its infancy, Ted brought his delirious ‘50s-era sci-fi spoof The Naked Monster, where it played to a sold-out crowd at The Garage. In his introduction, he immediately won over the audience when he asked, “What are you people doing here? Isn’t there a good movie at the festival you’d rather see?”
The film went over like gangbusters, and Ted was genuinely touched that some people had come all the way from Raleigh to see the film.
A caustic sense of humor. A die-hard Hammer Films devotee (even if he preferred The Satanic Rites of Dracula to Dracula A.D. 1972). Fiercely loyal and opinionated. Maddeningly obstinate at times. I can’t imagine why we were friends.
Knowing Ted, if he were to read this, part of him would be pleased, and another part would ask, “Why are you wasting the space?”
Because it’s my space to waste, Ted.
