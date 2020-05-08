Award winning film maker and 2019 Courier Tribune Runner Up for Best Photographer, Ty Brueilly directed a 20 minute short film that showcases Don Simmons and his family’s story behind one of Asheboro’s most beloved restaurants, Magnolia 23.
ONLINE PREMIERE -Sun., May 10, 2020. 6pm
Magnolia 23’s official facebook page – MAGNOLIA 23 IN ASHEBORO
– Originally scheduled for an early Spring on-site screening in the courtyard of Magnolia 23, the short documentary type film, DOWN HOME, THE MAGNOLIA 23 STORY will find a premiere home online instead followed by a hopeful on location screening later in the year and a DVD release somewhere in between.
”Given the unique situation the world is in, we don’t see any other way to do this. Don is known for making the best lemonade in the city, so I decided we were going to do the same thing with this and turn the project into something just as special as what we originally planned, all while being safe and smart. I’ve compiled a new promotional campaign and technology is on our side with this one where will be able reach more people than what we could fit in the courtyard, but we still want to hold our intimate, customer appreciation event later this year, so we ask for the support of the community both times. ” said the director, Ty Brueilly.
Brueilly filmed most of the documentary on location Magnolia 23, but took a day trip down to Ellerbee, Norman & Derby where the restaurant gets it’s “farm to table” ingredients and is his first film since his participation as a finalist in the Experimental category with ‘Meng Hua Lu’ in the Oaxaca Film Festival in October 2019.
“‘Down Home: The Magnolia 23 Story’ is very special to me, it’s nothing experimental like most of my work, it’s my first informative piece and it’s based on this extremely admired and beloved dining establishment in the heart of downtown Asheboro. Don a genuine person and I’ve always loved the way he conducts business and how he stands by his mission statement of everything being made with love.”
Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature’s participation in this premiere is part of an ongoing 15 year celebration of the company’s inception, #15YearsOfMTTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.