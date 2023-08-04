Coming off over a dozen wins so far in 2023 for AT A DISTANCE (7EVENTH SIRKLE) the most notably at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles in June and The Atlanta After Dark Film Festival in April, director Ty Brueilly is now taking the music video to Austin, where it will have it’s Texas premiere at the Austin Film Society Cinema as part of the Austin After Dark Film Festival.
– Asheboro, NC native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature/Heart’s Core Art Store, Tyler "Ty Bru" Brueilly has been featured in nearly one hundred film festivals so far in 2023 for his songs and scores from various films that he directed and music videos that he was featured in.
“This year has been an incredible change of pace for me, I feel so fortunate to be included in so many festivals, it took me until June when I went back to Los Angeles to shake the imposter syndrome and tell myself, hey I earned this from my work and from my ideas, with the writing and imagination that I was able to create into a visual form so other people could kind of see what I’m thinking and how I see the world that we live in.”
Brueilly goes on, “Prior to the pandemic I feel I was just getting a firm footing in the Film Festival circuit, but when everything was locked down, it changed that culture all together and there came an influx of strictly online only festivals and those weren’t so appealing. In December of 2022 I decided to release a project that was filmed in 2016 but never edited into a finished product, one I had almost thrown out, ‘A Night In Charlotte With Sweeney Ty’ but decided to put it into the world so that we could get some YouTube traffic to prepare for the first season of our Asheboro Undecided podcast. That’s when everything changed and these film festivals all around the globe began selecting my works and awarding me for all that I do with film, like score, original soundtrack/songs, editing, composing , I even got an actor award. It’s an unbelievable feeling, especially when I can actually attend in person to represent my work. I really get inspired and motivated by the competitive nature of these events and I’ve learned that I have to get away from my hometown more to grow, because Asheboro has such a restrictive nature to it, a ton of closed doors. I never get appreciated here like I do elsewhere. It’s been a real eye-opener for my family in I. I hope to inspire the youth of my area to stay in Asheboro but travel for their work until we have evolved enough to house more eclectic forms of art.”
