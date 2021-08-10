ARTC Theatre will host ART HOUSE MOVIES @ ARTC on Sat. Aug. 21 beginning at 7:30 pm.

Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will be your host and will hold a discussion of the film after the showing. This month's film will be "In Bruges," starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes.

ART HOUSE MOVIES are those wonderful movies that slipped through the cracks at the theater. Please join Jon Furr and ARTC as we look at and analyze what others missed.

 

FOR MORE INFO:

Marsha McNeely Hierl

Studio 7

604-A N Trade Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336.408.9739

