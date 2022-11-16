Despite the title, Armageddon Time is not a slam-bang special-effects extravaganza but an autobiographical coming-of-age parable from writer/producer/director James Gray, with Banks Repeta portraying Gray’s cinematic alter-ego, young Paul Graff.
Set in 1980 Queens, on the eve of Ronald Reagan’s election to the presidency, the narrative is conveyed almost entirely from Paul’s perspective. The impressionable and imaginative Paul aspires to be an artist, but his ambitions are virtually ignored by his parents Esther (a delightfully dowdy Anne Hathaway) and Irving (Jeremy Strong, channeling the late Ron Silver). Only kind-hearted grandpa Aaron Rabinowitz (Anthony Hopkins) offers any encouragement.
When Paul befriends streetwise schoolmate Johnny Davis (Jaylin Webb), his eyes are opened to racial discrimination. Johnny is African American and is the undue target of repeated scorn by odious teacher Mr. Turkeltaub (Andrew Polk), and Paul’s parents don’t exactly approve of the friendship, either.
Armageddon Time isn’t as steeped in ‘80s trappings as one might expect, but it does capture some attitudes that remain relevant. Paul is at that stage in his early adolescence where he begins to recognize adults — including members of his own family — not as fonts of compassion and wisdom, but as neurotic, sometimes petty individuals. Esther and Irving have been so conditioned to cultural assimilation that they fail to recognize their own faults. The actions they take, seemingly for Paul’s benefit, only reveal their own insecurities and limitations.
It’s no surprise, then, that Paul would rebel against these familial constraints. Repeta, who was so impressive as the endangered but resourceful hero in The Black Phone earlier this year, again proves himself an actor capable of carrying a film almost entirely on his own. It’s easy to identify with his plight, particularly when it appears that the rest of his world is in direct opposition to his dreams.
There are moments of great insight and irony in Armageddon Time, but not enough to make it a great movie. Some characters are given short shrift and so are some subplots, which are dropped without a second thought. In an early dinner sequence, Gray sends up Jewish stereotypes in an uproarious fashion that recalls vintage Woody Allen, but afterward, the film undergoes a shift in tone. Gray has rarely displayed humor in any of his earlier films and doesn’t seem comfortable with comedy. (Some have jokingly observed that Gray’s work tends to reflect his surname.)
Nevertheless, this is the sort of film that could be called “Oscar bait,” particularly regarding the performance of the venerable but invaluable Hopkins. The lovable patriarch is something of a stock character, but the two-time Oscar winner imbues it with humor and charm, and his chemistry with Repeta goes a long, long way. Gray may not be renowned for his comedic touch — here or ever — but he does have a knack for eliciting good work from his actors. Tovah Feldshuh, John Diehl, and Domenick Lombardozzi shine in smaller roles, and there’s a smashing cameo appearance by Jessica Chastain as one Maryanne Trump, whose path briefly crosses with Paul’s.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
